Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady is pardoned for his atrocious behavior because he is white 

Tom Brady has been in the headlines for more than just his Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning their first two games of the season with a combined 26-point differential.

During Tampa's trip to the 'Big Easy', Brady had a similar outburst to the one that got him in hot water last year. He smashed a Microsoft Surface tablet on the sidelines in a fit of rage.

That behavior has caused many to wonder why Brady gets off basically scot-free with his reputation unscathed after publicly showing anger. This, when someone like Serena Williams is labeled as problematic for similar displays.

Skip Bayless, during Friday's episode of The Skip Bayless Show, made the case that white privilege is the reason why Brady gets away with practically anything.

"Shannon Sharpe began by saying that Tom Brady gets away with throwing helmets and throwing tablets on the sideline and screaming at teammates, coaches, opponents. All because all that is viewed as quote unquote being a competitor."

"If star black quarterbacks started throwing helmets or tablets or screaming at teammates, or coaches, or at opponents, they would be vilified and ultimately condemned by many in the media. Most likely white members of the media, if not white members on Twitter."

Bayless added:

"As examples, Shannon pointed out what if Lamar Jackson, what if Cam Newton would have these level of (outbursts)...if black star quarterbacks behaved the way Tom Brady gets away with behaving, and he had a point, but only to a point."

Tom Brady speaks out on his outbursts

To Tom Brady's credit, the Tampa signal-caller is not exactly proud of the viral clips of him destroying expensive handheld tablets. At a press conference on September 23, Brady admitted that he could do better:

“I can always do better. I can always obviously do better as a quarterback and, yeah, not let my emotions get the best of me. Sometimes they do. It’s an emotional sport. It’s an emotional game, and we’re all out there trying to do the best we can do.

“And you’re right, I think there’s a frustrating part for all of us when you get a little older and you expect it a certain way and it doesn’t go exactly the way you want. But that’s it, that’s the way it is, and I’ve got to do a good job as a leader to be at my best regardless of how I feel about a certain situation.”

Emerson Lotzia, Jr. @EmersonLotzia tom brady looks like someone drew kevin bacon from memory tom brady looks like someone drew kevin bacon from memory https://t.co/RPPpjeqBAD

With his TB12 program reaching schools nationwide, he has an obligation to be better.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Skip Bayless Show and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far