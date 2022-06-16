"I had him out of the way" - Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady will end up regretting his recent comments about former Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians

Tom Brady has, by and large, gotten what he wanted during his time in Tampa as the franchise quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eventually, guilt could catch up to him, according to Skip Bayless, because of how brazen Brady is being about it.

On FS1's Undisputed, Bayless said that Brady would regret recent comments downplaying any issues between him and the former Buccaneers head coach. The Buccaneers signal-caller reinvited the idea of the head coach-quarterback duo being productive back into the team's discourse.

Bayless said:

"Final line from Bruce Arians, 'If we win another Super Bowl, I still get to be part of it.' Whoa! How big does 'a part of it' mean exactly? How are you going to do that? When Tom Brady reads this line, he's going to cringe because you're going to say, 'I brought it right back on myself. I had it fixed. I had him out of the way. And now because I told the media, we're great together, I have re-invited him back into the fold.' And the mere fact that Bruce Arians thinks he's cool enough and tight enough for Tom to go down while he's being stretched out and say 'that pick you threw against the Rams, that was BS. What were you even thinking?' That's exactly the sort of thing Brady doesn't want to hear."

If Tom Brady had stayed retired, Bruce Arians would be coaching the Buccaneers

Bruce Arians said to the Tampa Bay Times that he would still be in charge of the Buccaneers if Tom Brady stayed retired this offseason. He claimed he would not have given Todd Bowles the responsibility of coaching Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask.

"I was going the other way. I was thinking [Brady] wasn’t going to play. I was thinking about who are we going to get? Who wants to trade? There wasn’t anybody to draft. That was obvious. Me, to the public, I was fine with the two we had: Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask). Because I’ve seen Blaine win with a good team behind him. Had Tom not come back, I probably would still be coaching. I couldn’t give Todd that situation."

PFF @PFF It's all love between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians 🏴‍☠️ It's all love between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/uRusGCCLhG

The issues between Brady and Arians have never been more evident. As nice as the pair play to the press, serious problems happened behind closed doors and occasionally mid-game.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady says there was no truth to reports that his relationship with Bruce Arians soured. “Zero whatsoever.” Tom Brady says there was no truth to reports that his relationship with Bruce Arians soured. “Zero whatsoever.” https://t.co/XVkpkiTDJ9

As great as Tom Brady is as a player, he's even better as a media-trained personality. Hence the broadcasting deal with FOX. One doesn't have to believe his Kumbaya conjecture.

