"He stunk in that playoff game" - Skip Bayless blames Kyler Murray's arrogance and overconfidence for Cardinals' playoff embarrassment

NFL analyst Skip Bayless is the latest NFL personality to blast Kyler Murray for his questionable work ethic. The Arizona Cardinals just signed Murray to a bumper contract extension. Some of the clauses contained within his new deal are creating waves throughout the NFL community.

Murray's "independent study" clause has led many to speculate about the commitment previously shown by the former Heisman Trophy winner. Referring to an interview that Murray gave to The New York Times last year, Bayless had the following to say:

"And you read the quotes. These were his quotes to The New York Times in the middle of football season last year. Now read one more quote from it. 'I don't sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because in my head I see so much'. I don't completely condemn that. I don't write it off because I do think he is. He's gifted with great vision and he can see it and feel it."

Bayless, who was appearing in his regular role on Undisputed on Fox, continued:

"But in this league at this level, as you will know. The tiniest edge will either get you beaten or get you over the edge into a playoff when he played in his first playoff game last last year. And he stunk in that playoff game because the Rams had caught up. Yes. And they obliterated him and then yes, it was a complete and utter wipeout. Obviously the Rams are on their way to winning it all."

Is Kyler Murray all-in on football?

The Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the first overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft. This made him the first player in history to be selected in the opening round of the NFL and MLB drafts after the Oakland Athletics took him ninth overall in 2018. He has since faced regular questions about a potential switch back to baseball.

Murray certainly hasn't helped the situation, as he regularly attends post-game press conferences wearing Oakland A's apparel and has previously been non-committal on a potential switch.

Even dating back to his days at Oklahoma, rumors surrounding Murray's work ethic have lingered. Before the start of last season, the diminutive quarterback got himself into a Twitter beef when a local writer called him out over his training methods.

Leaks soon started to emanate about Murray's poor attitude and lack of leadership, as the relationship between the Arizona front office and their franchise quarterback seemed to break down.

Eventually, things patched up, and the Cardinals have now committed long-term to Murray, provided he does his homework.

