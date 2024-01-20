After Jerry Jones confirmed Mike McCarthy's return for the next season, the Dallas Cowboys head coach asked the fans to buy into them. McCarthy was confident about the direction in which the franchise is heading and remains optimistic about winning a Super Bowl with them.

Skip Bayless, who has opposed the idea of McCarthy's return from the beginning, was left disappointed by the comments made by the head coach during the press conference. Bayless believes that the team cannot be improved under McCarthy's leadership and that if he stays, the team will continue to experience constant playoff failures.

Bayless said:

"I'm listening to Mike McCarthy last night and I'm thinking, does this man have no shame? He has the audacity to stand up there and play us all for all-time gullible fools and maybe we are in Dallas, maybe year after year we do buy in and we buy back and we buy back in fullest once fullest, twice fullest, 29 times."

"He said, I believe the direction, the leadership, everything is in place, the leadership is in place buy into us. I can buy into the talent on the football team because as Michael said, Jerry has actually done a sensational job of assembling the talent. We had the most All-Pros on a team voted upon by the players in the league, we had the most."

The Dallas Cowboys lost 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round. This loss is being considered as the worst playoff loss in the franchise's history and not many expected that owner Jerry Jones would stick with McCarthy.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and other players love their head coach. Due to this, instead of spoiling the team's chemistry, Jones decided to bring back McCarthy as the former Packers HC enters the final year of his contract with the Cowboys.

Skip Bayless believes Mike McCarthy has created a comfortable environment

Skip Bayless believes that players enjoy playing under McCarthy as the head coach has created a comfortable environment for them. He pointed out that this comfortable environment is the cause of their losses in the playoffs over the last few years. He said:

"All the players stood up for him after that loss because they love him because he's he's easy to play for. He's comfortable, Jimmy Johnson was not comfortable to play for, Barry Switzer wasn't that comfortable to play for, and Tom Landry was very uncomfortable to play for."

"I know I'm reaching into the blast from the past but my point is to you that the players love him because he creates a country club of a comfort zone in that locker room that manifests itself in playoff games because they're not ready to play. "

Bayless mentioned that other legendary Cowboys head coaches like Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, and Tom Landry were not like McCarthy which is why they were successful.

It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy can turn the tide next season as not many people expect the Dallas Cowboys to achieve anything significant under him.