"Halloween came early" - Skip Bayless isn't buying into Aaron Rodgers' new look for 2022 NFL season

Skip Bayless isn't sold on Aaron Rodgers' new look as the quarterback headed into Green Bay Packers training camp. The reigning MVP showed up looking like Nicolas Cage's character from Con Air, Cameron Poe, to much fanfare over social media.

However, Bayless, co-host of Fox Sports' Undisputed, is not buying it. He is going the opposite way and believes that the quarterback is trying to distract people from his recent postseason failures.

Bayless said:

"Beautiful Shannon Sharpe sees the light on Aaron Rodgers, who, by the way, has gotten a little middle-aged crazy. It seems like he's got the tattoo going from the wrist all the way to the elbow, and he was definitely going for the Nic Cage Con Air look yesterday. Halloween came early."

“He’s trying to distract Packer nation from the very painful truth that they had the one seed for two straight years and he lost home games. One was to the GOAT [Tom Brady], well you can say, I’ll give you a break for that, then you lost to the 49ers at home, and you had the ball twice at the end of the game."

Bayless added that it had been "Davante or bust" for Rodgers and the Packers:

"In those two series you completed one pass of five yards to Davante and he knows what you said, its painfully true, he doesn’t have Davante. But this what the whole show up here, Davante or bust. So good luck with this one."

There will be massive pressure on Rodgers to get the Packers back to the playoffs. As Bayless points out, doing it without one of the best receivers in football is going to be tough.

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers go one step further in 2022?

As mentioned above, it will be much harder this time for Green Bay to make it to the Super Bowl. Without arguably the biggest offensive piece of the last three seasons, a gaping hole needs to be filled.

Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and tight ends Robert Tonyan and Josiah Deguara will all be charged with picking up the slack. Running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will also be utilized in the passing game.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Requisite training camp picture No. 1 … Aaron Rodgers. Requisite training camp picture No. 1 … Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/VWFsmnmJ79

The Packers' division is still one that many expect them to win, thus granting them a playoff place, but getting further than the NFC championship game is going to be tough.

When you have Aaron Rodgers, the team will always have a shot. But will he be enough in 2022?

