Jerry Jones has consistently been in the spotlight since purchasing the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. The criticism around both him and the franchise has grown over the years as they have failed to reach the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

Ad

Skip Bayless, who is a noted die-hard Cowboys fan, recently called out the Cowboys owner for consistently bargain-shopping for previously highly drafted "busts". The sports media personality took to X on Wednesday after the Cowboys traded for cornerback Kaiir Elam:

"Cowboys continue to say, "We know something nobody else does" acquiring cheap former high picks who busted. Now they make a low-risk trade for CB Kaiir Elam (23rd overall) who started 6 games for Buffalo as rookie, 6 combined last 2 yrs and was a healthy scratch last yr. Great."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bayless followed that up with an additional tweet, stating:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Cowboys have now traded for Kaiir Elam (23rd overall) who'll make 2.7 mil next yr and signed Solomon Thomas (3rd overall 2017) for 4 mil per for 2 yrs & Payton Turner (28th overall 2021) for 1 yr, 3 mil. This is Jerry again looking for a bargain-basement steal to brag about."

Check out Skip Bayless' tweets criticizing Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cowboys traded two picks (a 2025 fifth-rounder and a 2026 seventh-rounder) to acquire Elam, who was the Bills' first-rounder in 2022. He made four starts in 13 appearances last season, recording 26 total tackles, two passes defended and one fumble recovered.

Jerry Jones acquires another former first-round pick

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys made another pickup shortly after the tweets from Skip Bayless. They acquired linebacker Kenneth Murray, another former first-round pick, in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news, tweeting:

Ad

"Sources: The #Cowboys are in the finishing stages of a trade for #Titans LB Kenneth Murray Jr., as the teams are swapping late-round picks."

Check out the tweet from Ian Rapoport below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was later revealed that the Titans will get a sixth-round pick, while sending Dallas a seventh-rounder in the deal.

Murray appeared in 14 games for the Titans in 2024. He recorded 95 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

While his overall stats were impressive, his PFF grades told a far different story of his production. The 23rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft ranked 169th out of 189 linebackers with a 45.9 grade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.