Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the New York Jets. But seemingly as soon as the trade went through, so did the boobirds. Skip Bayless has joined a growing number of pundits rallying against the quarterback's potential. Here's how he put it on Undisputed:

"He had his worst year last year, and it's not even close. He fell off the proverbial cliff. I'm not saying he can't climb back up the cliff, depending on what his mindset is. He also said he went into his darkness retreat and wasn't sure whether he wanted to play or not. Well, your heart now better way be in this. His passing yards for the lowest of his career."

Will Aaron Rodgers reach the playoffs in 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, listing what he needed from the quarterback:

"His interceptions were the highest of his career. His QBR was the lowest of his career. We got all the way to the last game, a home game against the perennial doormat Detroit Lions. All he had to do was beat the Lions at home to get to the playoffs and he couldn't even do that."

Aaron Rodgers' final season with Packers crystalizes after trade

No. 12 at New York Jets v Green Bay Packers

For the past four months, many wondered whether the image of the quarterback walking off the field with Randall Cobb was the last we'd see of him in the uniform. Now, with the trade official, it appears that it was indeed the last season of his career in Green Bay.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Find you someone who looks at you the way Robert Saleh looks at Aaron Rodgers Find you someone who looks at you the way Robert Saleh looks at Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/UPqI22UtKn

In his final season with the Packers, he threw for 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and completed 64.6 percent of his passes. He went 8-9 that season, starting hot at 3-1 before falling to 4-8. As soon as most had written the team off, they stormed back. Before peaking, they were 8-8 and needed just one win to reach the playoffs.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate And here’s Aaron Rodgers meeting owner Woody Johnson, HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas, and others in the Jets organization.



And here’s Aaron Rodgers meeting owner Woody Johnson, HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas, and others in the Jets organization. https://t.co/QqlFfoTwSH

However, in a repeat similar to what happened earlier that season, Rodgers fell short to the Detroit Lions, ultimately failing in his final season in Green Bay.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes