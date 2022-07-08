“You get this kind of tattoo when you’re in your teens” - Skip Bayless claims Aaron Rodgers is in a mid-life crisis after decision to get first tattoo

Aaron Rodgers is approaching 40 years old. In the eyes of most football fans, this means he's nearly done playing football. However, in the eyes of life, the quarterback is roughly halfway through it. Rodgers is never far from the headlines and his recent tattoo is no different.

One NFL analyst, noting his age, thinks that Rodgers' first tattoo was the result of him entering a mid-life crisis.

Speaking on the Undisputed Podcast, host Skip Bayless seemed quietly amused by the timing of the quarterback's decision:

"I'm not going to advocate this tattoo. This was vintage Aaron Rodgers. [He] didn't just stick his little toe in the tattoo water, you know, get a little tiny tattoo, maybe get one on your upper left back or somewhere nobody could see it. He went full left forearm all the way from elbow to wrist."

He continued, praising the level of detail in the work:

"He went incredibly bizarrely complicated with symbol upon symbol upon symbol. It's magnificent. It's overpowering. And he says each of the symbols have a deeper meaning. I saw a funny line. I don't know if you know the Kevin Costner bust of a movie called Waterworld."

Lastly, he claimed the tattoo was 20 years too late:

"Yes, it looked like what got tattooed on the little girl's back of the map to dry land. That's what it looked like to me too. But the point is, usually you get this kind of tattoo when you're in your teens or maybe your 20s. Aaron is going on 39. This is a middle-aged crisis."

Kyle Koster @KyleKoster Aaron Rodgers’ tattoo is really cool. Working with someone to design something that has meaning to become a part of you forever is a really powerful experience. At their core, tattoos are for you, not other people. Aaron Rodgers’ tattoo is really cool. Working with someone to design something that has meaning to become a part of you forever is a really powerful experience. At their core, tattoos are for you, not other people.

Aaron Rodgers' NFL career

Green Bay Packers v New England Patriots

Aaron Rodgers was drafted in 2005 by the Green Bay Packers at 24th overall. He sat for the first three years of his career behind legendary quarterback Brett Favre. In 2008, he took over as the Packers' starter. In his rookie season, the Packers went 6-10. It was one of only two times the team finished below .500 on the quarterback's watch.

In 2010, the Packers won the Super Bowl, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, Rodgers hasn't returned to the big game. Most of the quarterback's critics will be the first to mention that. Of course, supporters will counter by pointing out that he's been one of the most productive regular-season quarterbacks in history.

Since winning the Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers has won at least ten games in eight seasons. He is currently the league MVP, a feat he has accomplished four times. In terms of durability, the quarterback has been nearly perfect. In his entire career, the quarterback has only twice missed more than two games in a season. He has thrown for 55,360 yards, 449 touchdowns and 93 interceptions.

He is looking to add at least one more Super Bowl victory to his name and 2022 could even be his year.

If you use any of the following quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far