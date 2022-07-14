Skip Bayless claims Baker Mayfield's Progressive commercials did more harm than good for former Browns QB's image

Baker Mayfield doesn't have many fans on the sports talk show circuit. Additionally, he seems to have lost some of Skip Bayless' support following this offseason's drama with the Browns.

The recently traded quarterback was chastised by the Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host. Bayless criticized Mayfield for complaining about playing through an injured shoulder while still taking part in Progressive commercials.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Baker Mayfield Pitched A Moving Out "At Home With Baker Mayfield" Commercial, But It Was Shot Down And The Series Is Over barstoolsports.com/blog/3424525/b… Baker Mayfield Pitched A Moving Out "At Home With Baker Mayfield" Commercial, But It Was Shot Down And The Series Is Over barstoolsports.com/blog/3424525/b… https://t.co/TL0uzkTNJu

Bayless honed in on his poor on-field play and how appearing all over television ads was a bad look for the former Browns QB. The co-host claimed that it served to amplify his struggles during the 2021 season:

"It's a terrible look for a quarterback who has proven next to nothing. And when it did go bad, it made him look even worse, because you sit back as a fan and say, 'How are you doing that when you're not doing that on the field?' Right?"

Bayless believes Baker Mayfield lost his selling power during last season's downturn in 'The Land' and that Mayfield should have never played:

"And to me, slowly but surely, his selling power started to turn negative last year. Obviously, I believe he's hurt. You think you just lose just getting exposed, but you did admit that he shouldn't have been playing last year. But he tore his labrum, fractured his shoulder and he sucked it up. So he played effectively 15-and-a-half-games with a torn labrum."

Baker Mayfield enters a three-QB battle in Carolina

While Baker Mayfield will likely win the starting QB job for the Panthers, he won't be handed the position. Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer reiterated on Tuesday that the Panthers don't yet have a starting quarterback:

“This is an open competition. The reason why we added Baker was to make the group better as a whole. Our whole philosophy is to add competition, not just in the quarterback room but every position. We're not looking to move Sam at all. Sam is very much a part of this competition. I think they're both gonna rise and play the best football they have."

Carolina Panthers @Panthers

panthers.com/news/matt-corr… The QB room allows Matt Corral to grow at his own pace. The QB room allows Matt Corral to grow at his own pace.panthers.com/news/matt-corr…

Ole Miss rookie Matt Corral looms as a potential surprise starter if his stellar SEC run with Ole Miss can translate to the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit FS1's Undisputed with Skip and Shannon and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Baker Mayfield win the starting QB job in Carolina? Yes No 2 votes so far