Skip Bayless calls out Shannon Sharpe for being a bandwagon fan like LeBron James

Shannon Sharpe was compared to Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James by Skip Bayless on his podcast. On his eponymous podcast, Bayless compared his co-host on the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed to the Lakers forward when it comes to being a bandwagon fan:

"I mean, are we talking about LeBron the Rams fan now that he lives out here in LA? Or are we talking about LeBron, who sometimes loved the Cleveland Browns when he played for the Cavaliers, especially after the Browns won an occasional game and he's a big Browns fan who grew up obviously in Akron? We talked about that LeBron or [the] LeBron who sometimes professes to be lifelong Cowboys fan? I don't know which one we're talking about, but LeBron drives more different bandwagons than my man Shannon Sharpe drives on Undisputed"

James made an appearance at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Cincinnati Bengals. The four-time NBA MVP was seen dancing in his suite during the game when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Bron celebrating OBJ's TD Bron celebrating OBJ's TD 💪😂 https://t.co/kzsDvEih16

He was also in attendance when the Dallas Cowboys played the Rams in Los Angeles in the divisional round playoffs of the 2018 season:

Jon Machota @jonmachota LeBron James is in the building (black hat, black jacket). No Cowboys or Rams gear LeBron James is in the building (black hat, black jacket). No Cowboys or Rams gear https://t.co/GMbip7AL5u

Sharpe is a huge fan of the 18-time NBA All-Star, calling him the GOAT in March this year after the forward scored 56 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Golden State Warriors.

Sharpe tweeted:

"Say his name, say his name when no one is around you. Say Goat James I Love You."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe #WashedKing Say his name, say his name when no one is around you. Say Goat James I Love You. #GoatJames Say his name, say his name when no one is around you. Say Goat James I Love You. #GoatJames #WashedKing

The former NFL tight end-turned-analyst has gone as far as putting on a goat mask to turn into the character of GOAT James on Undisputed:

Sharpe wearing a goat mask and James Laker jersey on Undisputed. Source: Fox Sports

Without question, the former tight end is a big fan of the four-time NBA Champion.

Shannon Sharpe and his career in the NFL

Sharpe's Pro Football Hall of Fame bust

Sharpe was drafted in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of Savannah State. The tight end spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Broncos, making the Pro Bowl seven times, first-time All-Pro four times, and winning two Super Bowls.

Overall, he had 8,439 receiving yards, 675 receptions, and 55 touchdown catches with Denver.

The tight end played the last two seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, winning another Super Bowl in the 2000 season. In Baltimore, he had 140 receptions, 1,621 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

While the 53-year-old co-host of Undisputed thinks James is the GOAT, a case could be made that Sharpe could be amongst the GOATs at the tight end position. His 808 career receptions and 9,961 receiving yards are the fourth most all-time amongst tight ends in NFL history.

