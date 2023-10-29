The Dallas Cowboys may be without defensive star Trevon Diggs, but DaRon Bland is filling in quite nicely. So much so that Skip Bayless gave praise to the Cowboys cornerback on Sunday.

Bayless took to Twitter during the Cowboys matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With just seconds remaining in the first quarter, Bland intercepted Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford for a touchdown. Bayless said he thought Bland was a better 'ball hawk' than Trevon Diggs is.

"HOW BOUT THAT DARON BLAND!!! DON'T LOOK NOW, BUT HE'S BECOMING AN EVEN MORE PRODUCTIVE BALLHAWK THAN TREVON DIGGS!!!"

Harsh words from Skip Bayless, who refers to himself as a fan of the Dallas Cowboys The second-year player out of Fresno State is seeing more playing time after Diggs went down with a torn ACL.

Trevon Diggs gives shoutout to DaRon Bland

Skip Bayless wasn't the one posting about DaRon Bland on social media. Cornerback Trevon Diggs also sent out support for his Cowboys teammate. He said that Bland is the real deal.

let’s be Real, BLAND The 1

The Dallas Cowboys drafted the cornerback in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 6 games last season, playing in all 17 games. He recorded 54 combined tackles, 39 solo tackles, five interceptions, and seven passes deflected.

This season, DaRon Bland has started seven games and has gotten even more snaps with the loss of Diggs to the ACL injury. Including Sunday's pick-six, he has three so far this season. This is all while changing positions from the slot to the outside of the secondary.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback is now just one touchdown shy of an NFL record. If he returns another interception for a touchdown, he will tie Eric Allen, Jim Kearney, and Ken Houston for most in a single NFL season. The record for most interceptions returned for touchdowns is 12 and is held by Charles Woodson.

The Dallas Cowboys had some concern when Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury during practice earlier this season. However, the team has a reliable asset in the secondary who helps fill that hole.