"He can do it all" - Skip Bayless is keeping the faith in Baker Mayfield as a starting NFL QB 

At least one person still believes that Baker Mayfield can still be a starter in the NFL.

On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Skip Bayless said that the Cleveland Browns quarterback is still capable of starting in this league. Bayless based this opinion on Mayfield's ability both inside and outside the pocket:

"He can do it outside the pocket, he throws with velocity and accuracy when he is healthy and again to this year, he got rocked and wrecked.

Bayless also argued that it's no wonder the young quarterback's performance declined after dealing with a major injury.

He busted his shoulder he got fractured and the labrum got torn and the way I know that for sure is right after the season a couple of days later, he actually went under the knife to have it repaired. He's not the biggest kid on the block. So, he has to throw with torque body motion, and if you tear his labrum, he's going to lose not only velocity, he's gonna lose some accuracy.“

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Baker Mayfield was a star in his rookie year and a star 2 years ago when he led the Browns to their 1st playoff win in 26 yrs. Now healthy, he'll be a star again elsewhere. You watch. Baker Mayfield was a star in his rookie year and a star 2 years ago when he led the Browns to their 1st playoff win in 26 yrs. Now healthy, he'll be a star again elsewhere. You watch.

Bayless concluded by highlighting the fact that Mayfield's impressive performances a year prior were largely ignored.

“But last year when he got on his roll, you were just as quiet as a little church mouse over there. I couldn't get you to say boo about him because he was going eight and three and beating Pittsburgh in a playoff game. It was sensational because once he gets rolling, he will roll. He has intangibles."

The Browns drafted him with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. He finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after throwing for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

In the 2020 season, he led the Browns to the playoffs. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

He started 14 games for Cleveland in the 2021 season, throwing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with 3,010 passing yards.

Where Will Baker Mayfield Land?

When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, it likely signaled an end to the 26-year-old's time in Cleveland.

One strong possible landing spot is with the Seattle Seahawks as they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. It would be a turning page for both the Seahawks and Mayfield.

NFL Rumors  @nflrums Baker Mayfield has an interest in joining the Seattle Seahawks his camp has indicated. Baker Mayfield has an interest in joining the Seattle Seahawks his camp has indicated.

We’ll see if Browns general manager Andrew Berry moves the quarterback to the Pacific Northwest this offseason.

