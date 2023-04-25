In 2023, not many would call Aaron Rodgers the greatest quarterback in the league. However, most would place the quarterback over every backup quarterback in the NFL.

That is, except for one NFL analyst on Undisputed. In response to Shannon Sharpe talking about the Dallas Cowboys, Skip Bayless took a stance against No. 8 of the New York Jets.

Will the Jets win more games than the Cowboys in 2023?

Here's how Sharpe led him into the claim while discussing Rodgers' trade to the Jets:

"This ain't Cooper Rush. This man has four MVPs, 475 passing touchdowns, and fewer than 100 interceptions."

In response, Bayless cast doubt on the analyst's claim:

"Are you sure Cooper Rush isn't right now better than Aaron Rodgers? You sure? Are you sure? I'm not sure about this."

Cooper Rush stats stacked against Aaron Rodgers in 2023

Cooper Rush at Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

Of course, if one were to take the Jets quarterback's stats and place them in comparison to the backup quarterback, it would be a landslide for Rodgers. Bayless would likely approve of a look at just 2023 for as even of a playing field as one could get.

Ignoring all of the accomplishments from before, here's a look at how the two quarterbacks compared in 2022. In five games of action, Rush threw for five touchdowns and three interceptions, posting a 4-1 record. He completed 58 percent of his passes and earned 1,051 yards through the air.

In 2023, the Packers quarterback went 8-9, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also completed 64.6 percent of his passes and earned 3,695 yards through the air. Of course, aside from win-loss, the quarterback won in total production in every way.

What if the two compared their stats on a per-game average? In five games of action, Rush averaged about 210 yards, one touchdown, and .6 interceptions per game. Meanwhile, Rodgers threw for 1.52 touchdowns per game and about 217 yards per contest. He also threw for about .7 interceptions per game.

Put simply, in the touchdown department, No. 12 (at the time) blew Rush out of the water by more than 50 percent. However, in every other category, the two are closer than they would appear at face value. Still, Rodgers takes the cake from a numerical perspective.

