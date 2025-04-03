Skip Bayless drops blunt take on Trey Lance as Cowboys trade for Patriots' Joe Milton III

Sports analyst and Dallas Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless shared his thoughts on the Joe Milton III trade on Thursday. Dallas brought in the soon-to-be second-year quarterback to replace Cooper Rush, who joined Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

On X (formerly Twitter), Bayless shared a short but direct message about Trey Lance's tenure with the NFC East franchise. After being traded from the San Francisco 49ers, the young quarterback never had the chance to prove his value with Dallas.

With Milton set to be Dak Prescott's backup in 2025, Bayless remembered Lance and his underwhelming Cowboys career.

"Well, so much for Trey Lance," the analyst tweeted.

Dallas acquired Milton and the No. 217 pick in the upcoming draft in exchange for the No. 171 selection.

Before identifying Milton as Cooper Rush's replacement, the front office reportedly offered Trey Lance a contract extension after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. Lance played the final 2024 regular-season game before heading to free agency, where he remains.

Milton played the season finale for the Patriots, going 22 of 29 for 241 yards and a touchdown, along with a rushing score.

The Tennessee product is held in high regard around the league. If Dak Prescott's tenure with the team comes to an abrupt end, Dallas should have a player ready to step up.

Joe Milton revealed his family supports the Dallas Cowboys

When Joe Milton enters the field wearing the Dallas Cowboys uniform, he'll complete a full circle moment. Talking with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the quarterback said he grew up in a family that rooted for Dallas.

“My family grew up a Cowboys fan," Milton said on Thursday. "My mom always had a Cowboys shirt on. She always talked about them. Living in Texas has been a longtime dream of mine. And now I’m with them. I’m ready to work.”

Milton was a sixth-rounder in the 2024 NFL draft. He still has three more years on his four-year, $3.3 million deal. This move was met with a good reception by fans on social media, as the front office can refocus on solving Micah Parsons' contract situation.

Dallas enters the 2025 season with a lot to prove after division rival Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX while they fired Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach.

