Skip Bayless drops a blunt take on Trey Lance's move to Chargers after being replaced by Joe Milton III

Trey Lance spent the last two seasons as the third-string quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones and his team shocked the NFL world by trading for Joe Milton III from the Patriots in the offseason. Milton is projected to serve as the backup to Dak Prescott this upcoming season.

This led to Trey Lance departing from the Cowboys. On Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the quarterback has decided to join the Los Angeles Chargers. The franchise gave Lance a one-year contract worth $6.2 million.

After the news of Lance's departure from the Cowboys, Skip Bayless took to social media to share his reaction to the situation. He had a blunt take comparing Lance and Joe Milton III.

"Trey Lance > Joe Milton," Bayless wrote in the tweet on X.

During his two-season stint with the Dallas Cowboys, Lance saw limited playing time on the field. He made his debut last season and played in four games for the team. The quarterback recorded 266 passing yards in his fourth season in the NFL.

Apart from Lance, the Chargers have Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke on their quarterback depth chart. Herbert has been the QB1 of the team since being drafted in 2020. Thus, Lance will be sharing backup duties alongside Heinicke.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He replaced Jimmy Garoppolo as the team's QB1 in 2022 but could only play in two games before suffering a season-ending injury. Since then, the quarterback has been struggling to find his form or value in the league.

Ex-CFL star Darian Durant believes Trey Lance should consider playing in the Canadian league

Lance won two FCS championships during his stint with North Dakota State. However, he has failed to replicate the same kind of success in the NFL. Instead of hopping from one team to another, retired CFL star Darian Durant had a piece of advice for the quarterback.

On the latest episode of "The SportsCage" Podcast, the 2x Grey Cup champion advised Lance to consider moving to the Canadian Football League. He felt that the quarterback would fit better here than in the NFL.

"I think the CFL game is tailor-made for him," Durant said. "It's gonna take a lot of convincing for him to come up because of the money that he's made. If he really wants to play and still be a star because he's so young, I think the CFL will be the way to go. I honestly think he will be a better CFL quarterback than an NFL quarterback."

"He needs to be on a bigger field where he can run around and use his athleticism a little bit as well as be able to have these bigger windows. Watching him play in college, you can see the struggles in the NFL because no one's willing to really give him a shot at any significant playing time."

Trey Lance will begin a new chapter of his NFL career this year. It will be interesting to see if he gets some significant playing time with his new franchise.

