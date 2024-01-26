Skip Bayless drops verdict on Bryce Young’s future with Dave Canales, impact of new HC on Panthers franchise 

Dave Canales was recently announced as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He has signed a six-year deal with the NFC South franchise as owner David Tepper has faith in him to get the best out of Bryce Young.

The Panthers finished last season with a record of 2-15 and are without a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. The task at hand will be quite challenging for Canales, but Skip Bayless thinks he can bring the best out of the young quarterback.

Bayless said:

"However good Bryce can be, I believe Dave will get him there. he'll, he'll make him whatever he can be, whatever his ceiling is, I believe Dave Canales can help Bryce get to that ceiling fairly quickly. But that's just being a quarterback coach."

Although Bayless has faith in Canales' ability to bring the best out of Bryce Young, he still has some doubts about whether the first-time head coach will be able to win the locker room. Bayless added:

"You do have some veteran players on that team, Brian Burns and Derrick Brown on the defensive line, will they buy in? Will they believe in Dave Canales? It's hard, can he win their respect right away in the first mini-camps and the OTAs?"

"Can he gain a foothold in that locker room where they will believe in him and follow him in the battle? I don't know because he's never done anything like that. So it's good for Bryce, but the rest of it's a big X factor to me."

Canales is just 42 years old and has just one year experience working as the offensive coordinator in the NFL. This is certainly a bold move by the Panthers but given that Canales coached in the same division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he is already quite familiar with the team and the quarterback.

Dave Canales has a proven record of improving QBs

In the past two seasons, Dave Canales worked closely with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. Both of them had spectacular seasons with Canales and that validates Bayless' opinion of Bryce Young getting the benefit from this move.

In his rookie season, the Alabama product threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 16 games with a passer rating of 73.7. Young's numbers were quite poor but the players around him didn't make his job any easier.

Canales has to work hard with the front office in constructing a good roster around their quarterback if they want to excel. It will be interesting to see if they'll make a move for a high-profile free agent wide receiver like Tee Higgins, Calvin Ridley or Michael Pittman Jr.

