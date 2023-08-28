Skip Bayless and FS1's "Undisputed" are back. He now has three co-hosts at the table with him: Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, and Richard Sherman. The show, which took a summer hiatus after the departure of former co-host Shannon Sharpe, returned on Monday morning.

On the first broadcast of the new format for the show, Skip Bayless was no longer the lead when it came to speaking. Irvin, Johnson, and Sherman had their voices heard, and fans joked on social media about the interaction.

While speaking about the Dallas Cowboys recent trade for quarterback Trey Lance, the new co-hosts got into an animated discussion.

Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson all had their own opinions on what the Cowboys plan for Trey Lance and Dak Prescott could be.

Skip Bayless was at the table, appearing as if he had something to say but, couldn't get a word in. The conversation on social media had many NFL fans discussing whether this format could last.

With the consensus being that Skip Bayless could decide to quit "Undisputed" if he doesn't get to be his normal boisterous self.

Does Michael Irvin still work on the NFL Network?

During the Super Bowl LVII festivities in Arizona in February, a woman accused Michael Irvin of harassment. After that, ESPN and NFL Network removed the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver from his on-air appearances.

While it was announced that Shannon Sharpe would join ESPN's "First Take", it was assumed that Irvin would no longer appear on the network.

Although he has begun his new position with FOX Sports, according to Front Office Sports A.J. Perez, NFL Network considers Michael Irvin to still be suspended.

Irvin has sued Marriott Hotels, where the woman is employed, for defamation. While that lawsuit won't head to court until 2024, the NFL Network is apparently holding out for a verdict.

With less than two weeks left until the NFL season begins, it appears that Michael Irvin won't be making his weekly appearance on the Sunday pre-game show.

The NFL Network hasn't announced who will replace Irvin each Sunday or if they will even fill in the position at the pre-game desk.

Until then, FOX Sports has happily hired Irvin to continue to give his take on the sports world. Something he hasn't done since February of this year.

