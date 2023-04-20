Skip Bayless has fired back at his Fox Sports' Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe over his comments that Skip couldn't get a yard in an NFL game.

It was mainly tongue-in-cheek. Sharpe was a guest on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce when the subject came up. Travis asked Sharpe if Bayless could get a yard to which he replied straight away:

"No, and I'm not saying because he's average, but ain't no way they letting him get a yard."

Well, Bayless thinks otherwise. Speaking on The Skip Bayless Show, the Undisputed co-host gave his thoughts on whether he could get one yard in an NFL game.

“I know Jerry pretty well. What if he agreed to let me suit up and actually try to run the ball in, let's say, a preseason NFL game?… I would be happy to do that, because the truth is, I don't think I would get hurt. I think I could figure out how to survive three carries in an NFL game. That's just me with the defense.

"Jerry could certainly sell it. Right. Wouldn't it be? Must see TV. See if I got killed in an NFL preseason game. But, in theory, even at my age, in the shape I'm in, yes, I believe I could gain a couple of yards.”

Now, whether or not Bayless actually could get a yard will likely never be known as it is highly unlikely an NFL team would let him on the field.

Could Skip Bayless actually get one yard in an NFL game?

As most fans in NFL circles know, Skip Bayless speaks his mind on everything sports related. Whether some agree or not, Skip is never shy in saying what he really thinks, but getting a yard in the NFL might be a stretch.

As he mentioned on his show, the defense would likely know that a run is coming, which means that there would need to be an element of surprise. Perhaps a play action fake to Bayless out in the flat might work.

However, if it is a run up the middle, then the degree of difficulty of Skip Bayless getting even one yard skyrockets.

It will probably never happen, but Bayless running on an NFL field with players trying to tackle him is an interesting situation to think about.

