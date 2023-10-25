MSkip Bayless doesn’t hold back when criticizing sports teams, players and personalities, even if it’s his beloved Dallas Cowboys. The veteran sports media personality has supported “America’s Team” since his days as a scribe in Dallas, Texas.

This time, Bayless calls out Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones for maintaining the status quo before the 2023 trade deadline. The Undisputed mainstay believes this approach will lead to further misery for the NFC East franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skip Bayless isn’t happy with Jerry Jones doing nothing before trade deadline

During a recent episode of FS1’s Undisputed, one of the topics was about the Cowboys allowing trade talks to “come their way.” That decision had Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson, and Richard Sherman talking about whether the Cowboys must be more aggressive in seeking potential deals.

Bayless gave his take by saying:

“His message is always we're the Cowboys and you're not. I'm Jerry Jones, and you're not. But speaking of not, Cowboys have not been to an NFC Championship game in 27 years, because of that attitude, because of that 'holier than thou.’”

“Last year with Odell and he became bosom buddies, he said he has to wait because of Odell's injury and then what happened? He's with Ravens now. And Jerry is like Nero he's going to fiddle while Rome burns around him.”

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Cowboys are at 4-2 before their bye. While they won their last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, they were ran over by the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns in that game, and Dallas had only ten points.

The Cowboys will return to action in Week 8 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. After which, they will visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a pivotal NFC East showdown.

Skip Bayless took note of the Cowboys’ futility

The FS1 host also mentioned:

“We haven't sniffed a Super Bowl because we haven't even been to a championship game since Michael Irvin and Troy (Aikman) and Emmitt (Smith) made that one at the end of the 1995 season.”

Skip Bayless exclaimed that the Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC Championship Game in nearly three decades. While they’ve had some playoff appearances after 1995, they never passed the Divisional Round.

The 49ers have been their nemesis over their last two playoff appearances. They lost in the 2021 Wild Card Round despite the game being held at AT&T Stadium. Last year, San Francisco eliminated them at home during the Divisional Round.

Making a blockbuster trade before the deadline could improve the Cowboys’ Super Bowl aspirations. That’s what Skip Bayless and other fans hope Jones will realize.