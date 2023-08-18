Well, it has taken a long time, but Shannon Sharpe's next move in the media industry after moving on from "Undisputed" is settled. He's teaming up with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe will reportedly join Smith to debate the latest topics in the world of sports on Monday and Tuesdays as he moves on from Skip Bayless and Fox Sports' "Undisputed."

Of course, the way things ended for Sharpe and Bayless has seen fans go after Bayless. And with the news of Sharpe joining Smith on ESPN, fans have again gone after Skip.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know Skip somewhere crying right now," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Other fans joined in and gave their thoughts on Sharpe leaving Bayless for Smith and ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So, fans are happy that Sharpe has joined Smith on ESPN after leaving Bayless and "Undisputed."

Shannon Sharpe has grown in the industry over the years

Shannon Sharpe

For some NFL players, a career in the sports media world is something that isn't for them, but for Shannon Sharpe, he took to it like a duck to water. He made his name with Skip on Fox Sports' "Undisputed," and his stock rose, it seemed, with each passing day.

Not only do people love how he goes about his job, but the fact that he is a former player (and a Hall of Famer), naturally when he talks about football, people listen, and what he says has merit.

Such was his popularity that Sharpe, for some, outgrew Bayless and "Undisputed," hence the reason he moved on.

Now with ESPN and Stephen. A. Smith, Sharpe has again gone up a level in his "second career." It is all down to Sharpe's hard work and the fact that millions of people now follow him on TV as well as on social media.

He is now one of the most sought-after sports personalities on the planet, and his next stop as ESPN gives Sharpe another chance at increasing his stock further.