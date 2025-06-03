  • home icon
Skip Bayless ignites backlash over claim Shedeur Sanders chose No 12 for Coach Prime not Tom Brady

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 03, 2025 14:18 GMT
Shedeur Sanders has been one of the focal points of this offseason as he has made headlines for several reasons. He epically slid all the way to the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft after being projected as a top-ten pick previously.

The polarizing rookie eventually landed with the Cleveland Browns as their second quarterback drafted this year after Dillon Gabriel. The relatively controversial situations surrounding Sanders in his first year continued with a dispute surrpunding his jersey number.

Sanders wore the number 2 during his college football career with the Colorado Buffaloes, but it was unavailable with DeAndre Carter already wearing it for the Browns. He then decided to pick number 12 instead and many have assumed that it's in relation to Tom Brady, who he reportedly has a relationship with.

Skip Bayless has insisted that Sanders picking 12 had nothing to do with Brady. He recently doubled down on his opinion in a post from his personal X account.

Bayless stated:

"He'll wear 12 because it's his father's number backwards."
Bayless pointed out the fact that Deion Sanders wore 21 during his legendary NFL career, so his son is paying tribute to him in a way. He also referenced that the Las Vegas Raiders, who Tom Brady has an owenrship stake with, passed on Shedeur Sanders during the draft. He may be implying that this has something to do with him not honoring Brady by wearing his number.

Shedeur Sanders confirms why he picked jersey number 12 with Browns

Many have speculated whether Shedeur Sanders picked number 12 to honor Tom Brady, but he recently confirmed that it had more to do with his father Coach Prime wearing 21 during his playing career. Andrew Siciliano asked the rookie directly if his decision was in relation to wearing Deion Sanders' number backwards.

Shedeur replied:

"You get the hint. It felt good wearing it, for sure. Any number is going to feel good wearing it. It's about what I do in the number, for real."

While Sanders confirmed his reasoning for the decision, he was quick to point out that the number doesn't really matter. It's always going to be more about what he does on the football field in the end. He will have stiff competition this year to even find playing time with Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett reportedly ahead of him on the depth chart currently.

