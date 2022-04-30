×
Create
Notifications

"There's no fear factor. There's no intensity" - Skip Bayless on Jerry Jones' selection of talent over the years from the NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 03:24 AM IST
News

Jerry Jones and his drafting of talent in the NFL Draft were topics of conversation for Skip Bayless. On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Bayless credited the Dallas Cowboys owner for drafting players that account for 139 Pro Bowl selections but stated there’s no fear factor or intensity within the players:

"Over the last 26 seasons, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys (in the draft) have accounted for 139 Pro Bowl selections, more than any other NFL team. So, you've got to give him some credit before I drop all the hammer of blame on his head last night. It's Jerry's country club culture. There's no fear factor. There's no intensity. There's no urgency instilled in those players and you have to have a quarterback and it can't be Tony Romo.”
“As of this moment, you’re a Dallas Cowboy.” ⭐️🔊 Secret Audio presented by @ATT . https://t.co/sQdeXJ5hXk

Bayless concluded his point by saying he has doubts about Dallas' starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the team’s fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, living up to his contract:

“I'm starting to have my doubts about the fourth-round pick that's now playing quarterback because he hasn't been able to live up to the $75 million that he was paid last year. So that's the problem. Your pipeline of talent is extraordinary and it gets you four playoff wins in 26 years. And no more NFC Championship games in 26 years. You know the story.”
youtube-cover

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cowboys drafted offensive tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa with their first-round pick.

At a press conference, the Dallas owner wanted to prove to reporters that the team had Smith ranked higher on their board than offensive guards Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson; Jerry Jones showed a copy of the team’s draft board.

To prove to reporters that the Cowboys had Tyler Smith ranked higher on their board than Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson, Jerry Jones showed a copy of the team’s draft board.Jerry Jones: “I’m dead serious.”Stephen Jones: “Don’t show them that. … Put that sheet down.” https://t.co/vvj2NV4aEr

Why did Jerry Jones draft Tyler Smith?

Cowboys 2022 1st round draft pick Tyler Smith. Source: Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Cowboys 2022 1st round draft pick Tyler Smith. Source: Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Building the offensive line was a top priority for the Cowboys as they lost guard Conor Williams in free agency to the Miami Dolphins. It looks as though the tackle out of Tulsa is a bit of a project.

youtube-cover

Also Read Article Continues below

It seemed clear that Jones was set on getting an offensive lineman, but many feel that Green and Johnson, who are guards, would've been the better fit. We’ll see how this pick plays out for Dallas when the 2022 season kicks off.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you agree with Jerry Jones drafting Tyler Smith?

Yes

No

Edited by Piyush Bisht

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी