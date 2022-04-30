"There's no fear factor. There's no intensity" - Skip Bayless on Jerry Jones' selection of talent over the years from the NFL Draft

Jerry Jones and his drafting of talent in the NFL Draft were topics of conversation for Skip Bayless. On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Bayless credited the Dallas Cowboys owner for drafting players that account for 139 Pro Bowl selections but stated there’s no fear factor or intensity within the players:

"Over the last 26 seasons, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys (in the draft) have accounted for 139 Pro Bowl selections, more than any other NFL team. So, you've got to give him some credit before I drop all the hammer of blame on his head last night. It's Jerry's country club culture. There's no fear factor. There's no intensity. There's no urgency instilled in those players and you have to have a quarterback and it can't be Tony Romo.”

Bayless concluded his point by saying he has doubts about Dallas' starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the team’s fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, living up to his contract:

“I'm starting to have my doubts about the fourth-round pick that's now playing quarterback because he hasn't been able to live up to the $75 million that he was paid last year. So that's the problem. Your pipeline of talent is extraordinary and it gets you four playoff wins in 26 years. And no more NFC Championship games in 26 years. You know the story.”

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cowboys drafted offensive tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa with their first-round pick.

At a press conference, the Dallas owner wanted to prove to reporters that the team had Smith ranked higher on their board than offensive guards Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson; Jerry Jones showed a copy of the team’s draft board.

Why did Jerry Jones draft Tyler Smith?

Cowboys 2022 1st round draft pick Tyler Smith. Source: Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Building the offensive line was a top priority for the Cowboys as they lost guard Conor Williams in free agency to the Miami Dolphins. It looks as though the tackle out of Tulsa is a bit of a project.

It seemed clear that Jones was set on getting an offensive lineman, but many feel that Green and Johnson, who are guards, would've been the better fit. We’ll see how this pick plays out for Dallas when the 2022 season kicks off.

