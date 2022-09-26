"At some point, Father Time will be on your side, but at this point, you're dead wrong again" – Skip Bayless jumps to Tom Brady's rescue even as Buccaneers fall to Aaron Rodgers' Packers

Tom Brady was unable to lift his Tampa Bay Buccaneers past Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter of Sunday's showdown at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. However, FS1's Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Skip Bayless doesn't believe his time is up as one of the game's greatest quarterbacks.

Brady could not snap the ball before the play clock expired as he attempted a potential game-tying two-point conversion with the Bucs down 14-12. Rodgers claims that him tipping off the refs to Brady for not getting the ball off during the game-tying one-yard touchdown toss to Russell Gage was why the delay of the game was then called, pushing the Bucs back for their two-point conversion and ultimately sealing the deal.

Despite Brady completing 73 percent of his passes and throwing for 271 yards and a touchdown, Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe blamed the quarterback for the loss. Bayless came to Brady's rescue, claiming that Father Time is still not on Sharpe's side:

"For six straight years on this show, Shannon Sharpe has attempted to retire Tom Brady because he's in quote-unquote decline...his arm talent is declining, his overall command of the game is declining, says Shannon Sharpe the Hall of Famer, for six straight years."

"You know what, it may be fore more years before you're finally right because at some point Father Time will be on your side but at this point you're wrong again because the Brady I saw yesterday was flat out masterful. The Brady I saw yesterday played one of, if not the greatest, regular season game he's ever played under the circumstances."

Tom Brady and Todd Bowles point out WR depth issues

A defeated Tom Brady quickly acknowledged that the Buccaneers' passing game wasn't at its best without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The quarterback said that Tampa was "not running as good as [they were] capable [of]" and that the passing game "hasn't been excellent."

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was more blunt about it, saying:

"We didn't have to have those guys to win this ballgame. We just had to play smarter. We had chances to win this game. We shot ourselves in the foot. Talent had nothing to do with the way we shot ourselves in the foot."

The Buccaneers take on the Chiefs at home for Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

