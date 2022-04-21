"Greatest robbery in sports history"- Skip Bayless labels Cowboys vs Packers 2015 the biggest scandal in sports history

The Dallas Cowboys have something of a reputation for disappointing their fanbase in recent years. Either by missing the playoffs or when they do qualify, failing to live up to expectations.

Last season, the Cowboys lost 23-17 to the 49ers in the Wild-Card round of the NFC playoffs.

Skip Bayless, co-host of the FOX sports show Undisputed, recently spoke about what he considers one of the "greatest robberies" in sports history, when in 2015, former Dallas receiver Dez Bryant had a touchdown catch ruled incomplete by officials.

Here is Skip Bayless's recollection of the game and the controversial call from the officials:

"I'm a Cowboy fan. I'm sorry. The greatest robbery ever happened on January 11th of 2015. It happened on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. It was late in the game with 4:42 left, and 4th and 2 at the Green Bay 32-yard line. Tony Romo threw the most clutch of passes he has ever thrown for my Cowboys to my guy Dez Bryant, who caught it. He caught it. Dez caught it and he ran two strides with it."

Skip Bayless continued to speak about how the non-catch by Dez Bryant happened:

"He puts the ball in his left hand because he's left-handed and he slams it on the goal-line the way that a running back slams it on the goal line. The referee closest to the play raised his arms to signal a touchdown. I celebrated because my Cowboys were about to win the game. My Cowboys had won a game on October 12 of that same year in Seattle by a score of 30 to 23."

Pulling no punches, Bayless continued his solilloquy:

"They were about to return to Seattle for the NFC Championship game and I believe they would have beaten those Seahawks. I doubt they would have beaten (Tom) Brady in the Super Bowl, but just to get there for the first time since the 95 season would have made my life better. But guess who challenged it? My current coach, Mike McCarthy...as in, 'Drop the Mike McCarthy'...as in 'Stay out of the way,' Mike McCarthy...as in, 'I have no idea how to manage your game,' Mike McCarthy. As in, 'I'm overwhelmed' Mike McCarthy."

Bayless ended his comments by calling the play the "greatest robbery in sports history:"

"He challenged the call and won. Mike McCarthy's challenge took away Dez's catch and Green Bay survived 26 to 21. And that my friends is the greatest robbery in sports history x 100 x 100. Thank you." Skip Bayless - Undisputed

Can the Dallas Cowboys return to the Super Bowl after a 26-year absence?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The 2021 season for the Dallas Cowboys seemed destined to be successful, until quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a calf injury in a Week 6 overtime win against the New England Patriots.

Prior to that, Prescott was considered an early-season candidate for the MVP award. The defense for the Cowboys was nothing less than spectacular with the arrival of Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn allowed the linebacker to rush the passer in the absence of defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

Parsons answered the bell by totaling 13 sacks, the second most all-time by a rookie in a season. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was also a revelation in his second year, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions.

Despite losing receiver Amari Cooper and edge rusher Randy Gregory to the Browns and the Broncos respectively, Dallas is expected to make a strong push and challenge for the Super Bowl, as long as Prescott remains healthy all season.

