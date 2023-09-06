Skip Bayless labels Russell Wilson 'a celebrity quarterback' after Sean Payton's recent comments about Broncos QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is under a lot of pressure this year. He had an abysmal first year with the franchise, and it led to the exit of former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The franchise brought in a new head coach in the form of Sean Payton to fix Wilson. Recently the head coach had something to say about his quarterback, as he recently asked Wilson to stop focusing less on "Russell Inc." and be more dedicated to the game.

After these comments, it became evident that Payton will show no leniency towards Russell Wilson this upcoming season. Later Skip Bayless also said that the Broncos quarterback has become a celebrity quarterback over the last few years, which is not good for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Bayless said on Undisputed:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Russ did become a celebrity quarterback in his last couple of years in Seattle. He's married to a celebrity wife, as we all know. And all of a sudden, your priorities start to change where you're focused a little bit more on Russell Inc, as Sean Payton said..."

"As you get older, you have to pay more of a price to get to the point that you were early in your Seattle career. He's taken a lot of hits, taken a lot of shots. There's some Earl Campbell syndrome operating where he just got the hell beat out of him for a long time."

Over the past year, numerous people have criticized Wilson for his lifestyle, and while the quarterback for the Denver Broncos means no harm, he sometimes comes across as overly nice, which is not ideal for an athlete of his caliber.

Expand Tweet

Russell Wilson could get benched if he doesn't play well

Russell Wilson: Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos

The Broncos are coming off a very poor season in which Wilson was disappointing as well. If he continues to play like he did last season, Sean Payton will take no time to bench him.

Jarrett Stidham is currently the backup to Wilson, and Payton could very well put him in the line of fire if his franchise quarterback doesn't play like he did in Seattle. As a result, Wilson has to start the season well or people will begin to throw shade on his name again.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.