"This is career threatening" - Skip Bayless makes blunt statement on Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes after Tyreek Hill trade

The Tyreek Hill trade to Miami is career threatening for Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes, according to Fox Sports co-host Skip Bayless.

Hill joined the Dolphins on a four-year, $120 million deal after being traded by the Kansas City Chiefs. While many are lauding the move, especially for Tagovailoa, Bayless has pumped the brakes.

Bayless stated that Tagovailoa has not had this kind of expectation in the league since being drafted, and it could prove detrimental to the young quarterback while also saying that Mahomes will miss his star receiver.

Bayless said:

"I believe both these quarterbacks are about to get exposed to different degrees. Mahomes, I'll say a little bit, but significant bit and Tua a whole lot. It's going to be career threatening for Tua because, all of a sudden, he's on the hot seat in the National Football League. They have done everything they could. They have opened the checkbooks. They have broken the bank."

“They can’t do much more than they just did to make Tua a success.”

It is all lined up for Tagovailoa to make Miami a bonafide playoff team. But the signing of Hill, according to many, including Bayless, does not make the Dolphins a playoff team.

Miami Dolphins going all in for 2022 with Tyreek Hill signing

Mike McDaniel has added some weapons to the Dolphins roster

In his first offseason as Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel has been putting in the work. Adding former Cowboys Cedric Wilson, superstar tackle Terron Armstead from New Orleans and Raheem Mostert from the 49ers, the head coach is giving Tua Tagovailoa some help on offense. That doesn't even mention Tyreek Hill.

Last season, the franchise was in a free fall, starting the year 1-8 before turning their season around, winning eight of their last nine games to narrowly miss out on a playoff spot.

Adding so many weapons for Tagovailoa, like Hill, does heap the pressure on the former Alabama star. He has to win and win now, which is not something he has been used to in his short NFL career.

As Bayless stated, it could be career threatening as he is now expected to win more often than not. With the division still thought to be Buffalo's to lose, and with Mac Jones and the Patriots still hanging around, it is not a forgone conclusion that Miami can even make the postseason.

What the Dolphins front office has done is give Tagovailoa the best chance at succeeding since he became the starter. Will he be able to lead Miami into the postseason? Only time will tell.

Edited by Windy Goodloe