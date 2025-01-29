Skip Bayless makes feelings known on Matt Eberflus joining Cowboys as DC

NFL analyst Skip Bayless and known Dallas Cowboys fan made his feelings known about the team hiring Matt Eberflus as their new DC.

Dallas made Brian Schottenheimer the new head coach as Jerry Jones promoted him from offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer was quick to hire Eberflus who was the Chicago Bears head coach.

Eberflus is a great defensive-minded coach and Bayless is excited about the hire.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Matt Eberflus is a pretty good choice to be the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. But I thought Dan Quinn was very good - & we were down 27-0 before half in a home playoff loss to GBay that ended 48-32. And I thought Mike Zimmer would be pretty good - see 1st 5 awful home losses," Bayless wrote.

The analyst does seem happy with the hiring, but he does point to past defensive coordinators who have struggled in the same role.

Eberflus was the Bears head coach from 2022 until 2024. He also served as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator and was Dallas' linebacker coach from 2011 until 2017.

Cowboys owner says hiring Brian Schottenheimer is a risk

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says hiring Brian Schottenheimer is a risk.

Schottenheimer is a first-time head coach and Jones says hiring a first-time coach is a risk but one he was willing to take.

"I know that Shotty is no stranger to these guys (players)," Jones explained during Schottenheimer's introductory news conference Monday, via NFL.com. "I know he's no stranger to this building. I get my proverbial ass kicked over needing people in my comfort zone. Without this thing being about me in any way, if you don't think I can't operate out of my comfort zone, you're so wrong it's unbelievable. This is as big a risk as you can take. As big a risk as you can take. No head-coaching experience."

Schottenheimer has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for two years. He also has served as offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and St. Louis Rams.

But, this will be the first time he will be a head coach and he added Eberflus to his staff who had been an NFL head coach in the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.