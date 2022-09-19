"I'm not going to pick Cowboys again for the rest of the year" - Skip Bayless reveals why he won't be picking America's Team for a win anytime soon 

Skip Bayless may be the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan on the planet. He's a notorious homer, even going so far as to predict that Dak Prescott will win MVP this season. This is now very unlikely given the quarterback's injury. Despite all that, he is adamant that he won't pick them to win a game at all this season.

The Undisputed co-host shared his thoughts on why he's refusing to pick his team:

"I told you I'm never going to pick my Cowboys again the rest of the year. I promise you, I vow I will not pick them again because I will not jinx them again. But I told you what was going to happen with my backup quarterback. We are back in the saddle, baby."

The Cowboys were soundly defeated in the opener by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite at least having their starting quarterback for most of the game.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless twitter.com/undisputed/sta… UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“Don't bet against Super Duper Cooper!! He’s absolutely fearless, poised and he knows the system just as good as Dak." @RealSkipBayless is ecstatic about Cowboys win over Bengals in Week 2:“Don't bet against Super Duper Cooper!! He’s absolutely fearless, poised and he knows the system just as good as Dak." .@RealSkipBayless is ecstatic about Cowboys win over Bengals in Week 2:“Don't bet against Super Duper Cooper!! He’s absolutely fearless, poised and he knows the system just as good as Dak." https://t.co/67Vl3LEMDm Cooper Rush, The Red Rocket, is a guy I said from the start I trust in the biggest moments. Now on @undisputed Cooper Rush, The Red Rocket, is a guy I said from the start I trust in the biggest moments. Now on @undisputed twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

Not many people expected them to defeat Joe Burrow and defending AFC champions the Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush. But that's exactly what they did, winning on a game-winning 50-yard field goal.

Bayless probably genuinely believed that the Bengals would defeat his team, hence why he picked them. Since it worked the opposite way, he's not planning on changing tactics any time soon.

What does the Cowboys' win over the Bengals mean for their season?

Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas breathed new life into their season at a time when all hope seemed lost. With no Prescott and a tough opponent on the horizon, they were staring at a 0-2 start, something no team recovered from last season. With a win, they've righted the ship, at least for now. The next four weeks aren't exactly a cake walk, but if they can continue to tread water until Prescott returns, there is hope.

Their next four opponents are:

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

Dak Prescott is expected to return sometime soon, with the most optimistic outlook being that he has three weeks left out of action. If the Cowboys can be 2-3 when he returns, their fans, including Bayless, will probably take it.

In the meantime, don't expect Bayless to predict any wins for his team. He certainly has no plans on jinxing them. For now, they look to their Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far