Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are two quarterbacks diametrically opposed in several ways. While Rodgers was mobile, talented, and played by his own rule book, Tom Brady was a workaholic who pulled up through rugged determination and structure.

In the wake of the Jets quarterback's revelation that he would be missing almost half of practices this offseason, Skip Bayless compared No. 12's work ethic to No. 8, using the most extreme example he could think of.

Here's how he put it on Undisputed:

"I recall when Tom Brady went to Tampa, it was during the pandemic. Remember what happened? Tom Brady is taking Mike Evans and Chris Godwin into a public park to throw to them."

He continued, hinting that Brady had risked death to get some extra reps in:

"The park had been quarantined and the park rangers had to go out and tell Tom Brady, 'you can't do this right now because we are in the throes of the pandemic.' But that's how far Brady was going to to create reps with his new receivers."

Tom Brady enjoys retirement while Aaron Rodgers rolls up his sleeves

Both No. 12s at Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers quarterback played for 23 seasons. In comparison, No. 8 will be heading into his 18th season. Currently, Tom Brady is still well over a year away from his next football obligation. Meanwhile, the Jets quarterback is diving into the deep end of the gridiron throughout the next nine months.

While No. 8 is taking hits and throwing to receivers in December, No, 12 could be anywhere in the world. However, if the Jets quarterback can find a way to win the Super Bowl, it would tie him with the Buccaneers quarterback for the same number of Super Bowls with his second team.

In order to do that, he'll need to fight through the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins. Then, he'll need to eventually top any combination of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson and any other AFC quarterback that pops in 2023?

Will Aaron Rodgers have one of the most impactful seasons of his career?

