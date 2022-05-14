“He will get even with the Shanahans” - Skip Bayless predicts Tom Brady's outing vs. 49ers in Week 14

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a pretty daunting task in 2022. Their first four games of the season are particularly brutal as they are slated to open with the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Skip Bayless, the co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, believes that one of the reasons that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to the team (after a brief 41-day retirement) is to get his sweet bit of revenge against certain franchises.

Bayless singled out the San Francisco 49ers as one of the teams. Here's what Bayless had to say about the seven-time Super Bowl champion's visit to the bay area in Week 13:

“The other big get-back game comes December 11 back in his oldest stomping grounds where he grew up at San Francisco. He will get even with the Shanahans for cold-shouldering him twice. They said no to Tom Brady twice. When he left New England and when he was ready to leave BA and Tampa Bay to go home to San Francisco where he grew up a 49ers fan. He wanted to have a storybook fairy tale end to his career and Mike and Kyle Shanahan said no, not at all because we run this show, not you.”

Whether this is true or not, it adds to the mystery and intrigue behind the release of the complete 2022 NFL schedule.

Tom Brady will make the most of his remaining time in the NFL

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand NEWS: Tom Brady's contract to call games for Fox Sports is for 10 years and $375 million, The Post has learned.



Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand NEWS: Tom Brady's contract to call games for Fox Sports is for 10 years and $375 million, The Post has learned.

nypost.com/2022/05/10/tom…

With the recent news of Tom Brady joining FOX Sports as an analyst after his career, many speculate that this will be Brady's last season with the team.

But that remains to be seen. The deal with FOX will see the three-time NFL MVP join the network whenever he decides to hang up the cleats. The contract from FOX is said to be at 10 years for $375 million.

Will an eighth Lombardi Trophy be enough for Brady to call it a career? Or would a playoff loss drive the Buccaneers quarterback back into retirement and the broadcast booth?

The 2021 NFL MVP runner-up is likely not in a position where he is hurting for money, although a $375 million contract is never anything to sneeze at. He will undoubtedly consult with family and close friends before he decides when he will retire.

For now, fans can enjoy the greatness and brilliance of the No. 12 while they still can.

