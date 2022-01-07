"Do you see any limping going on there?" - Skip Bayless accuses Antonio Brown of lying about ankle injury

Antonio Brown and his latest meltdown on Sunday against the Jets is still a fresh memory. The star receiver left the game in the third quarter and was not seen again.

In the aftermath, the receiver released a statement via his attorney in which it was revealed that he did not re-enter the game because of his ankle injury, which now requires surgery. The receiver also stated that he was injected with what he now knows was a powerful and dangerous painkiller to play through the pain.

Skip Bayless of Fox Sports' Undisputed gave his take on the situation and said that given the video evidence of Brown's apparent injury, he finds it hard to believe that he needs surgery to correct it.

"We can see him in the video leaving the field and for a while he's skipping, then he does jumping jacks," Bayless said. "But to me, do you see any limping going on there? You see none. Right? Right. It's just hard to believe that that the ankle needs surgery."

"And you can still even do that. What he did as he exited the bench toward the locker room. Right? It's like the proof is in the viewing you could just see he doesn't look like he's limping at all. He's not favoring it at all right. And usually when it needs surgery, you're going to favor it especially when you do jumping jacks."

Antonio Brown's situation with Tampa Bay Bucaneers is getting messy

The fallout from Sunday's incident has continued. Both parties have come out and given their take on the events that transpired on the touchline.

Arians spoke at his press conference on Thursday and stated that he was hurt by the receiver's comments and added that the team knows the truth and what happened.

Bruce Arians explains in detail what happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. https://t.co/1g45Ib9to1

"Yeah, I'm hurt," Arians said. "But I mean, I just still wish the best for him. Just get the help you need."

"Our teams great. Our team knows the truth. They know what happened. Our guys are fine. They're ready to play Carolina.”

So it is clear that Arians and the team know the true events of what happened on Sunday. Arians did not go into details of what Brown did, but both sides have now been heard publicly.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



reacts Antonio Brown posts texts with Bruce Arians and opens up about sideline incident: "I didn't quit. I was cut." @RealSkipBayless reacts Antonio Brown posts texts with Bruce Arians and opens up about sideline incident: "I didn't quit. I was cut."@RealSkipBayless reacts https://t.co/T4SlO4PpyP

The fallout from this will certainly hinder the troubled receiver from finding work in the NFL again. It may be unlikely this season, but next year a team could potentially take a chance on the 33-year-old. But at this stage, that seems like a long shot.

