Skip Bayless raises concerns over Cowboys decision to trade for Trey Lance despite having Cooper Rush

Skip Bayless has come to the defense of Cooper Rush after Trey Lance was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys. It is an interesting move, to say the least.

Skip, of course, is an avowed fan of all things Dallas Cowboys. And he has a lot of love for their current backup quarteback in Rush. Last season, when starting quarterback Dak Prescott was injured, he led the team to a 4-1 record in his absence. If he had not played at the level he did, there is every chance that the Cowboys would have missed out on the playoffs.

The sports commentator, therefore, believes that based on current situation, Trey Lance should be the third-string quarterback behind Cooper Rush. That is an interesting proposition for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback because he is leaving from there precisely because he had become third choice there. Skip Bayless said,

Skip Bayless seems to expect Trey Lance to overtake Cooper Rush in the long term

While in the short term Skip Bayless is in Rush's corner, it is undoubtedly clear that he is rooting for Lance to succeed in Dallas in the long term. The Cowboys fan pointed to the fact that both Mike and Kyle Shanahan trusted in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback when they drafted him. Considering their offensive knowledge in football, there is a good chance that Trey Lance can come good.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

Skip Bayless sees competition for Dak Prescott

If Trey Lance is the third choice quarterback after Cooper Rush, he will be in the same position he was in San Francisco behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold. However, unlike with the 49ers, where the starting quarterback was drafted after him, here he has a chance to become the starting quarterback if the veteran does not perform.

Dak Prescott threw the most interceptions in the NFL last season and went out in the playoffs mainly because the offense stalled under him in the divisional round. As Skip Bayless put it, the fundamentals of the new Cowboys quarterback is better than its current starter. The only question mark is playing experience and health.

He also tried to read into Jerry Jones' thinking, where the Cowboys owner thinks that giving a fourth-rounder is a fair price to pay if Lance can become as good as Prescott. They had taken Dak in the fourth round of the NFL Draft as well.

Ultimately, there are lots of ifs and buts, but with Cooper Rush and now Trey Lance breathing down his neck, Dak Prescott knows the pressure is on.

