Micah Parsons recently made some interesting comments about Tua Tagovailoa. The Dallas Cowboys star on his podcast said that Tyreek Hill deserves to be the MVP front-runner. He also mentioned that "Tua's not doing that work", and apparently Skip Bayless didn't like it.

According to Bayless, Parsons' recent comments have given the Miami Dolphins quarterback some extra motivation for their Week 16 game against the Cowboys. Tagovailoa might have taken note of this bulletin board material and marked the game on his calendar.

Here's what Bayless said on Undisputed:

"I don't love Micah speaking about this because I know he wants to be a sports commentator and have hot takes, but you're still very young and your team has still accomplished zero and your team still has to in December go down to Miami to visit Mr. Tua in his house."

"That is scary to me... I don't care what you say, Tua is not going to love what Micah Parsons said, and why risk providing even a drop more of fuel for his fire when Dallas visits."

Both the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys are 7-3 heading into Week 12. These teams are Super Bowl contenders this season, and it will be interesting to see how Tua Tagovailoa plays against the Cowboys' defense led by Parsons.

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys will aim to go 8-4 on Thanksgiving

Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are set to face the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12. They enter the game as the heavy favorites and are likely to go 8-4 with a win against their division rivals.

So far in his career, Parsons is 3-1 against the Commanders. In those four games, he has recorded 10 solo tackles, two assisted tackles and 3.5 sacks. He loves to play against them and would love to add more sacks to his season tally.

In 10 games this season, Parsons has 20 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, 10.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

