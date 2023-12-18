Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys endured a tough afternoon on Sunday. The team was thoroughly defeated 31-10 by the Buffalo Bills and didn't have much of an answer for the Bills' physicality.

It was a no-contest. The Bills were dominant in all phases of the game, and the Cowboys could never match their level of intensity. While it's understandable to see Dallas' level dropping a bit after an emotional win over the Philadelphia Eagles the previous week, the truth is that there was nothing positive for Mike McCarthy's team on Sunday.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless gave his take on the Cowboys' loss. Skip declared that he can't trust Dak Prescott when the stakes are high:

"I don't trust him in this circumstance. If the game doesn't get off just right for him, he starts to unravel. He doesn't look as sure of himself if the game doesn't go right from the start. So this was vintage bad Dak Prescott, it's why I can't get my arms around him and love him the way you still try to do. I still say you are campaigning for Jerry to pay him because you want us mired in mediocrity."

Dak Prescott's salary

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is entering the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this is the franchise's plan.

Dak Prescott will remain the franchise quarterback in Dallas for a long time. He's one of the best players in the league in the position, and if he hits the open market, there are going to be a dozen suitors ready to give him whatever he wants. Jerry Jones knows this, and he doesn't want to lose a great player.

Dallas Cowboys remaining schedule

After Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, here are the three remaining games for Mike McCarthy's team:

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins (10-4)

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions (10-4)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders (4-10)