“He got taken to the bank and then the cleaners” - Skip Bayless believes Jerry Jones grossly overpaid Dak Prescott 

Skip Bayless shared his thoughts about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the contract given to him by owner Jerry Jones.

Bayless said in a recent episode of his eponymous podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, that Dak took Jones to the cleaners with his contract.

“Jerry crumbled," Bayless said. "Dak was still my guy but Jerry crumbled. You're kidding. Jerry got taken to the bank and then to the cleaners. Jerry sat at the media session, looked at Dak and said, you beat me. You got me, I overpaid you. You’re going to make $75 million this year. You're kidding me?

"Often times this year Dak is looked like he's making, what $7.50 an hour. And yet three times this year, now a Cowboy record, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Okay, you got me. I ride the roller coaster. But it's Dakpot for Dak Prescott, not jackpot, Dakpot. You got paid.”

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract back in March of last year. In 2022, he’ll have a base salary of $20 million while carrying a cap hit of almost $35 million.

For the Cowboys, the 28-year-old will have a dead cap of $77.8 million this upcoming season. The nearly $35 million cap hit is eighth among quarterbacks in the league.

His average salary of $40 million per year is third among signal-callers. Only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($45 million) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ($43 million) earn more.

Dak Prescott and his time in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State University. He won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016 after throwing for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Dallas' No. 4 led his team to the playoffs, losing in the Divisional Round that season to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 34-31.

In 2018, he led them back into the postseason, beating the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round by a score of 24-22.

Yet the Cowboys fell short in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams with a score of 30-22.

He missed 11 games of the 2020 season after suffering an ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants. This season, he threw for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Dallas lost in the Wild Card round by a score of 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers this season. The Cowboys signal-caller has a 1-3 playoff record in his career.

Could he be the first quarterback to lead Dallas to the Super Bowl since Troy Aikman in the 1995 season? Jones and Cowboys fans certainly hope so.

