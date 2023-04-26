Aaron Rodgers is receiving mixed predictions from pundits upon his arrival with the New York Jets. Now that it's official, some have predicted the team will ascend to godlike status in 2023. Others have braced for a trainwreck. Skip Bayless has landed somewhere in the middle.

Based against the Jets' history, it could be a historic year. However, he predicted the team to fall short of the promised land:

Will Aaron Rodgers finish over .500 in 2023?

"I got one final question to ask. Can you get immunized against choking? Is that possible? I don't know. Can you? Is there such a thing? No, they're not going to beat Buffalo. But do they make the playoffs? I give them a good shot to make it, because the team is flat out loaded."

If Aaron Rodgers makes the playoffs in 2023, it will be the first time since 2021. If he wins a playoff game, it will be the first such win since 2020. He last won two playoff games in a single postseason in 2016. He has only had two postseasons that saw his team win two playoff games in a single postseason.

In other words, it has been a long time since the quarterback has seen the kind of playoff production Jets fans are expecting. In his entire career, it has only happened twice.

Aaron Rodgers dons new jersey number with new team

No. 12 at Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills

After 230 games and a run going back to 2005, the quarterback is hanging up the No. 12 jersey. It has been widely reported by various outlets that the quarterback will be rocking the No. 8. Some have speculated that it was to avoid stepping on Joe Namath's toes, but Namath was reportedly in favor of letting the quarterback use his number.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal.

Instead, Rodgers will be wearing the same number he wore in college, effectively bringing his football career full circle in a way. Will he win more games than the number on his jersey in 2023?

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre have the same number of Super Bowl Rings. Aaron has 4 MVPs to Brett’s 3.* Now Rodgers attempts to do what Favre couldn’t in New York, WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP. Jets missed the playoffs in 2008. Rodgers trying to show New York that Ayahuasca HIT DIFFERENT. Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre have the same number of Super Bowl Rings. Aaron has 4 MVPs to Brett’s 3.* Now Rodgers attempts to do what Favre couldn’t in New York, WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP. Jets missed the playoffs in 2008. Rodgers trying to show New York that Ayahuasca HIT DIFFERENT.

