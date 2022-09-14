"He played like a seventh-round draft pick" - Skip Bayless slams Dak Prescott's performance in the loss vs. Tom Brady and Buccaneers

Fox Sports' Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless slammed Dak Prescott for his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys were held to just three points and were the only team in Week 1 not to score a touchdown.

Prescott looked like a quarterback who had not played any proper football for months, and it showed as he completed 14 of his 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception. Bayless was not happy with what he saw from the Cowboys signal-caller and slammed him for his performance on Undisputed.

“Did I overestimate the fourth-round pick? Who plays occasionally like he’s the fourth-overall pick, but too often he plays like a fourth-round pick. The other night, he played like a seventh-round pick to me."

“Dak stunk it up and its why I can’t get all bent out of shape for losing Dak Prescott. I have been up and down on him since he was drafted in the fourth-round.”

After Prescott's injury that will see him sidelined for at least four weeks, back-up Cooper Rush will be tasked with keeping the Cowboys' season alive until No. 4 returns.

Dak Prescott struggles in Cowboys' season opener

Dak Prescott (under helmet) during the Cowboys' season-opening game

It was hard on the eyes and even harder for Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The Tampa Bay defense, led by Todd Bowles, made life very difficult for the Cowboys offense.

The game started brightly for Dallas as they drove down the field and scored what would be their only points of the game. After that, it was tough sledding for Dallas as their receivers simply could not get open. Prescott often forced the ball into tight coverage and was lucky not to be picked off more than once.

The Buccaneers held Dallas to 3/15 on third down as the offense could not move the ball at all and kept the home side to 2/5 on fourth down. They also kept the Cowboys offense to just 3.8 yards per play.

RJ Ochoa @rjochoa The Dallas Cowboys are the ONLY team in the NFL who did not score a touchdown in Week 1.



With no star power out wide, aside from Ceedee Lamb, the Buccaneers' defense simply took #88 out of the game and forced the ball to other receivers which played right into their hands.

Noah Brown was the leading receiver for Dallas, catching five passes for 68 yards while tight end Dalton Schultz caught seven passes for 62 yards.

Bayless was right, Dak Prescott stunk it up as Tampa simply dominated the game and now it is up to Cooper Rush to steady the ship for America's Team.

