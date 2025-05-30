Skip Bayless slams Steelers for Aaron Rodgers desperation, backing Terry Bradshaw's brutal rant on 4x NFL MVP

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still without Aaron Rodgers in their quarterback room as their OTAs come to a close. Pittsburgh's front office has continued to hold out hope that the four-time MVP will sign despite remaining largely in the dark regarding Rodgers' status for the 2025 season.

Ad

While dealing with difficulties in his personal life, Rodgers has been tasked with deciding between suiting up for the Steelers this season or retiring from football. As the front office sits in limbo, the team was called out by Hall-of-Famer and former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw earlier this week.

Echoing Bradshaw's message, sports analyst Skip Bayless slammed the Steelers for holding out for Rodgers on Friday afternoon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He can't move, he's lost the fire in his belly," Bayless said on Friday's episode of The Skip Bayless Show. " (He) doesn't really care about winning or even competing. He's lost a touch of his release time, lost some arm strength. He's just washed. He's just interested now in the Steelers because he wants to steal another, I don't know how much they'd have to pay him, 40-50 million."

Ad

Bayless pleaded with Pittsburgh to look beyond Rodgers, calling them a "once-proud, cornerstone" franchise in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has "not affirmatively told" the Steelers he'll sign the deal

To this point of the offseason, Aaron Rodgers has been putting Pittsburgh's front office through mental gymnastics. One minute, he's hinting at a potential deal to reporters; another, he's putting doubt on his NFL future.

Ad

On Friday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers has yet to give the Steelers a firm commitment. While signs point to him joining Pittsburgh, he has not explicitly confirmed his decision.

"I have been told that he has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he's coming," Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show. "There's all these signs that he's coming but he has not affirmatively said, 'Hey, June 9 book me the ticket. I'm coming and joining this team.' That has not happened as of this point."

June 9 is the day before Pittsburgh kicks off its mandatory minicamp, and speculation suggests it could be Aaron Rodgers' deadline to finalize his deal with the Steelers or retire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.