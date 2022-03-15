"This is uncharted territory" - Skip Bayless baffled by the impact of soon-to-be 45-year-old Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was the topic of conversation on the latest episode of the FOX Sports show Undisputed. Analyst Skip Bayless discussed the significance of the quarterback and how the odds have moved back to the side of Tampa Bay:

"The point is that a soon to be, or on August 3, 45-year-old quarterback who will play at age 45 next year has completely tilted the odds back in favor of the team that just a couple of years back was the Succaneers, right? Yep. So, this shows you the impact of the clear-cut GOAT, in the National Football League because Vegas still fears Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

He continued:

"They fear him so much that they said wait a second, we're going to vault them from 45 to 1 also ran completely out of the discussion because they're going to start Kyle Trask next year. Maybe Blaine Gabbert. I don't know what they would have done. They would have been in big trouble. Right. They would have been starting over. And all the sudden they're not starting over there.”

Bayless concluded his point by saying how Brady’s return to the league at his age is unparalleled, and the quarterback is entering uncharted territory:

"According to Fox Bet, (the Buccaneers are) co-favorites with the Packers (to win the NFC title) just ahead of the Rams. And according to a lot of other betting sites that I checked last night, they're actually slight favorites to win the NFC, not the Super Bowl over Buffalo and Kansas City, but to win the NFC. What? You're kidding. Just because of a 45-year-old quarterback? It's unprecedented. This is unheard of. This is uncharted territory."

Brady and his Career with Tampa Bay

Brady playing in Super Bowl LV

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, the three-time league MVP took his talents to Tampa in March 2020. In his first season with the team, he led them to victory in Super Bowl 55 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers won their second Lombardi Trophy (and Brady’s seventh), defeating the Chiefs 31-9. The two-time Offensive Player of the Year won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award after throwing for three touchdowns and 201 yards.

In the 2021 season, he led the NFL with 5.316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns at the age of 44. When the 2022 season starts, he’ll be the oldest quarterback in NFL history to start under center. What’s more, he is looking to add an eighth Super Bowl ring to his already Hall of Fame resume.

Field Yates @FieldYates Tom Brady last's nine seasons:



2013: Lose playoff game

2014: Win Super Bowl

2015: Lose playoff game

2016: Win Super Bowl

2017: Lose playoff game

2018: Win Super Bowl

2019: Lose playoff game

2020: Win Super Bowl

2021: Lose playoff game



2022: ??? Tom Brady last's nine seasons: 2013: Lose playoff game2014: Win Super Bowl2015: Lose playoff game 2016: Win Super Bowl2017: Lose playoff game2018: Win Super Bowl2019: Lose playoff game2020: Win Super Bowl2021: Lose playoff game2022: ???

The quarterback is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), and games started at quarterback (316). He’ll look to add to his incredible legacy this upcoming season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar