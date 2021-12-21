"Buccaneers lost their season" - Skip Bayless makes a bold statement about Tom Brady-led team's odds of recapturing Super Bowl 

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints last night. The divisional matchup was a low-scoring affair in which the Saints prevailed 9-0.

During the game, Brady lost his three biggest offensive weapons in Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette. Brady struggled all night against the Saints' pass rush, with Cameron Jordan causing havoc.

Skip Bayless from Fox Sports' Undisputed stated that with the injuries the Bucs suffered last night, their season could very well be over.

"So by the end of the night, they not only lost the game, I'm afraid they lost their season,” Bayless said. “Because what happened to Chris Godwin did not look good to me. I know he was able to walk off under his own power. That just looked bad. I know he tried to do a little half sprint over on the sideline, tried to come back but they said no."

Bayless then proceeded to comment on Mike Evans' injury, saying he thought the wide receiver suffered a concussion because of the whiplash on the turf.

"We'll await the MRI today," Bayless said. "Mike Evans fell, and I thought he'd concussed because he did the whiplash on the turf but then they said no, it's actually his hamstring. Once his hamstring goes, you better be careful. It might be a month right? And if it's a month, they're going to be in big trouble because that's going to bleed into the playoffs. Right? Yep."

Injuries could halt Brady and Bucs' Super Bowl push

The 9-0 scoreline was a surprise to just about every NFL fan on the night. With a chance to clinch the division at home and against a Saints side without Sean Payton, it was all set up for Brady & Co to do their thing.

Doug Kyed @DougKyed #Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is out for the season with an ACL injury, per HC Bruce Arians. Brutal. #Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is out for the season with an ACL injury, per HC Bruce Arians. Brutal.

However, the Saints defense has had Brady's measure over the last year and has won the last four meetings against the quarterback. Last night Brady completed 26 of his 48 pass attempts for just 214 yards and an interception. He was also sacked four times as he had no answer for Cameron Jordan and the Saints' defensive line.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tom Brady has been shut out for the first time in 15 YEARS 😮



His streak ends at 255 consecutive starts. Tom Brady has been shut out for the first time in 15 YEARS 😮 His streak ends at 255 consecutive starts. https://t.co/lDTBdML9Ql

The loss catapulted the Dallas Cowboys up into the number two seed and left the Buccaneers at number three.

The now confirmed ACL injury to Chris Godwin is a tough pill to swallow, and depending on how bad Evans' hamstring injury is, the Bucs could limp into the playoffs.

The road to Brady's eighth Super Bowl ring just got a whole lot tougher, and if the wheels really fall off, the Bucs could miss the postseason altogether, although that remains unlikely. Next up for Brady and the Bucs is a trip to face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

