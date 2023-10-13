Skip Bayless takes aim at Aaron Rodgers, claims Jets QB is ‘afraid’ to debate on Undisputed

Aaron Rodgers hasn't set foot on a gridiron while wearing shoulder pads since Week 1. However, virtual stadiums have been filling up on a weekly basis to watch the quarterback take questions from Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show.

Wanting to get in on the action, Skip Bayless called out the quarterback in an interview with GQ Sports after Lil Wayne revealed his list of players he'd love to see on the show while speaking with Bayless. Here's how Lil Wayne put it:

"That’s a good answer. I thought you were going to say either Tom [Brady] or MJ. For me, it’d be the late, great Kobe Bean Bryant. If you want to go now, I’d love to sit down and talk to Mr. Aaron Rodgers."

Bayless responded, ignoring the opportunity to make a case to get Michael Jordan:

"I think he’d be afraid. He wants softball questions."

How much does Aaron Rodgers get paid to appear on the Pat McAfee Show?

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v New York Giants

The quarterback certainly draws a crowd, so it is no surprise to some that he receives payments to show up on the Pat McAfee Show on a weekly basis. According to the New York Post, via Forbes, the New York Jets quarterback has made over $1 million from his appearances.

The seven-figure payments have been reportedly made yearly in exchange for him routinely appearing on the show. Alabama head coach Nick Saban reportedly also receives payments.

So, it appears that the market is set for Skip Bayless. If he wants No. 8 on the airwaves with him, odds are high he's going to have to fork over the dough.

Perhaps the show host knows this and is attempting to bait him into making an appearance for free through emotional manipulation. No matter the means, fans undoubtedly would have a strong interest in seeing the Tom Brady-backer take on one of the biggest rivals of his time.

Aaron Rodgers challenges Travis Kelce to have Covid-19 debate

Jets QB at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers has been in the news over the past couple of years for his takes on the COVID-19 vaccine. At this point, the quarterback is well-known as an "anti-vaxxer." Meanwhile, star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has appeared in advertisements recommending shots for his fans. The quarterback has nicknamed Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" in relation to the advertisements.

He's also now challenged the tight end to have a debate in public about the vaccine and alternative treatments. Nothing has been nailed down at the time of writing.

