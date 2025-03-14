Skip Bayless takes dig at Jerry Jones after Cowboys’ interest in Cooper Kupp gets quickly shut down

Skip Bayless isn’t buying what Jerry Jones is selling. The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly making a push for wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but just as fast as the rumor spread, it got shot down. And Bayless had questions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that Dallas was “pushing” for Kupp after the LA Rams cut him loose. The move would make sense since CeeDee Lamb needs a legit WR2, and a healthy Kupp changes the game. But then, the Dallas Morning News shut it all down, saying the Cowboys “are not in the mix.” So what was it? A real pursuit or just smoke and mirrors?

On Friday, Bayless posted on X:

“Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys 'made a push' for Cooper Kupp. Really? Great. But the Dallas Morning News then reported the Cowboys 'are not in the mix' for Kupp. Huh? Did Jerry just want us to THINK he was 'all in' on signing Cooper Kupp?”

Meanwhile, other teams are circling. The Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have all been linked to Kupp, per The Athletic. And let’s not forget the Baltimore Ravens, who were among the first to show interest.

Cooper Kupp, when healthy, is a force. His 2021 season was completely unreal: 145 catches, 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns, aka, the triple crown. But injuries have slowed him down. Since then, he hasn’t cracked 75 receptions or played more than 12 games in a season.

Now, Kupp has connections in both Dallas and Seattle. Cowboys wide receivers coach Junior Adams coached him in college, while Seahawks pass game coordinator Jake Peetz worked with him in LA. That could matter when he picks his next team.

Anna Marie Kupp sends heartfelt message after Cooper Kupp’s release from Rams

Cooper Kupp’s time in LA is officially over, and his wife, Anna Marie Kupp, made sure the world knew just how much he meant to the Rams.

“Wherever we go, wherever we land, is going to be so f---ing lucky to have you,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Rams cut ties with Kupp on Wednesday after failing to find a trade partner. It wasn’t shocking—Kupp had already revealed the team’s plans last month, but it still marked the emotional end of an era.

Kupp, 31, was a force at his peak, winning the 2021 triple crown and Super Bowl MVP. But injuries slowed him down, limiting his production over the last three seasons.

Now, he’s a free agent. And according to Anna Marie, he’s ready to tear apart defenses all over again.

