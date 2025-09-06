Skip Bayless takes shot at Travis Kelce after Chiefs’ humiliating loss to Chargers in Brazil opener 

Skip Bayless questioned Travis Kelce’s commitment following Kansas City’s season-opening loss in São Paulo, Brazil against the LA Chargers. The Chiefs were beaten 27-21 at Arena Corinthians.

Ad

Kelce finished with a single touchdown reception but was involved in several key moments. The Fox Sports commentator shared his take on X on Saturday.

“Travis Kelce needs to engage in playing football,” he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Travis Kelce needs to engage in playing football.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The opener turned rough for Kelce. A first-quarter misstep left him tangled with rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, whose shoulder injury forced him out for the night. By the second half, Los Angeles lineman Teair Tart swiped at Kelce’s helmet after a short run. The flag for unnecessary roughness moved Kansas City closer to the goal line, though the Chargers defender stayed in the contest.

Kansas City trailed early and missed chances to swing momentum. That third-quarter penalty set up Kansas City’s first touchdown of the night, with Mahomes muscling across the goal line himself.

Ad

But momentum slipped when Harrison Butker missed the conversion kick. In the closing minutes, Kansas City could manage only a field goal, cutting the margin but leaving them no time to complete the comeback.

Chargers receivers, including Quentin Johnston with two scores, capitalized on Kansas City’s defensive lapses to keep pressure on throughout the night.

Travis Kelce’s lone highlight was overshadowed by the Chargers’ statement win

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce managed a late highlight, breaking free for a long touchdown catch that briefly lifted Kansas City’s hopes. His celebration with teammates added energy, but the Chargers quickly answered.

Ad

Justin Herbert took control with over 300 yards passing, three touchdown passes and a third-down scramble that sealed the chance of a comeback.

The loss carries weight for Kansas City. It ended the franchise’s run of 17 straight victories in games decided by one score. It marked another first half without a touchdown, the same issue that plagued them in February’s Super Bowl against Philadelphia. Mahomes produced both through the air and on the ground, yet the early hole proved too deep to climb out of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.