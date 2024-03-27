Skip Bayless has had a lot to say about his beloved Cowboys over the years so it was no surprise to see him weigh in on Dak Prescott's contract negotiations. The Dallas quarterback is in the last year of his deal and as the franchise quarterback, one would have expected him to sign a new contract this season. Instead, rumors have abounded that he will have to prove himself this year to be offered a new contract or otherwise he will be allowed to hit free agency after the season.

While many will question the wisdom of such an approach, Skip Bayless believes this is the right thing to do. He commended owner Jerry Jones on not rushing to give him a contract, saying,

"Now we put Dak Prescott on the hot seat. Now we've turned up the fire under Dak Prescott and said show us. Jerry finally saw the light and said you know what? I'm tired of throwing good money after bad because Dak Prescott has given us over eight seasons as Dallas Cowboys quarterback."

Skip Bayless then went through the many games the Cowboys have lost in the playoffs, especially in recent seasons, with their current quarterback. He also paraphrased CeeDee Lamb's mother, who has been scathing at times of her son's colleague, and said that Prescott is not the solution to winning a Super Bowl. He continued,

"He's won two games in the Wild Card round, he has not won a Divisional game. He has not even played in nor obviously won an NFC Championship game, in eight years. Dak stunk in each of those three season-ending playoff losses to the point that CeeDee Lamb's mother tweeted "Dak ain't it" and I'm so with her. If your goal is to go win a Super Bowl Dak ain't it"

Will Dak Prescott secure a deal with Cowboys against Skip Bayless' wishes?

Skip Bayless might not want it but it is still likely that the Cowboys retain their quarterback with a new deal. He has been good in the regular season and while he has flattered to deceive in the playoffs, there is no guarantee that his replacement will fare any better. Unless there is a clear alternative, and Cooper Rush and Trey Lance don't look to be so, it might be cavalier to not offer him a new deal.

And based on the latest reports, that is where things are trending towards. Jerry Jones might be getting ready to disappoint Skip Bayless and CeeDeeb Lamb's mother again.