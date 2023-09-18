Skip Bayless throws shade on Dak Prescott despite Cowboys’ comfortable win over Jets

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an easy 30-10 victory over the powerless New York Jets, still trying to recover from the emotional breakdown following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury in Week 1's Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

As the Jets couldn't provide any type of threat with Zach Wilson playing at quarterback, the job for the Cowboys was pretty easy. Once again, the defense dominated, and while Dak Prescott had to hit some difficult throws, there wasn't much of a need for him to throw for a lot of yards and touchdowns in Sunday's game.

At least that's what the logic would say. Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless roasted Dak Prescott during Sunday's game, saying that he was just doing the basics and not helping his team as an elite quarterback should do, while also criticizing some of Mike McCarthy's playcalling:

Dak Prescott's contract: how much will the Cowboys quarterback make in 2023?

He's in the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Dallas Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this is the franchise's plan.

Dak Prescott will remain the franchise quarterback in Dallas for a long time. He's one of the best players in the league in the position, and if he hits the open market, there are going to be a dozen suitors ready to give him whatever he wants. Jerry Jones knows this, and he doesn't want to lose a great player.

Who will the Dallas Cowboys play next?

In Week 3, things should be even more easy for Jerry Jones' team, as they face the Arizona Cardinals, considered by many as the worst team in the league for the 2023 season.

Things will get murkier in October, with two straight away games against the San Francisco 49ers (Week 5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (Week 6) testing the real powers of the roster.