"It's about as pathetic a combine picture as you could ever imagine" - Skip Bayless trolls Tom Brady after Elon Musk Twitter plea 

Fox Sports' Undisputed's co-host Skip Bayless has trolled Tom Brady over the 44-year-old's plea to entrepreneur Elon Musk. With Musk reportedly offering to purchase Twitter, Brady stepped in to ask him a favor.

The legendary quarterback took to Twitter to ask Musk to delete the now infamous photo of him at his NFL combine, which was less than flattering to say the least.

Tom Brady @TomBrady If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk

Bayless trolled his favorite player on Undisputed over the picture and went as far as saying it was the worst he had ever seen.

"What he's doing is these are all what I would call humble brags. This one especially was a humble brag because he's going, ha ha, it's self-effacing, he's laughing at himself."

"Please, Elon Musk, when you buy Twitter, could you permanently delete my combine photo, the most infamous picture of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr, because he looks like he shouldn't play any sport. It's about as pathetic a combine picture as you could ever imagine for somebody who's going to become the GOAT of the game. I've seen a lot of shirtless quarterback bodies in my locker room days, and that's got to be the worst one I've ever seen."

Despite the picture, Tom Brady became the best

The legendary QB Tom Brady winning Super Bowl LV

From that picture, no one would have expected Tom Brady to become what he did. A sixth-round 199th pick, the quarterback took the league by storm. Once he finally got his chance, thanks to a Drew Bledsoe injury, he never looked back.

He won an incredible six Super Bowls with the Patriots over his 20-year career. Most would have been happy with that but the 44-year-old then took his talents to Tampa.

"This team is world champions forever - nobody can take this way from us"MVP Tom Brady confirms he will be back in 2021 after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to #SuperBowl success over Kansas City. "This team is world champions forever - nobody can take this way from us" 🌍MVP Tom Brady confirms he will be back in 2021 after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to #SuperBowl success over Kansas City.https://t.co/MqgQuihiZT

In his first year with the franchise, he led them all the way to a Super Bowl victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, thanks largely to Todd Bowles' defense.

Now entering his 23rd NFL season, there is no sign of the legendary quarterback slowing down. He announced his retirement at the end of the last season, only to reverse that decision 40 days later.

From a skinny kid from Michigan to, arguably, the greatest NFL player to ever walk the planet, it has been some journey for Tom Brady. The scary thing is, he isn't done yet.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat