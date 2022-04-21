Skip Bayless urges Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade for Deebo Samuel

Skip Bayless wants Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to sign wantaway San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

The 26 year old recently told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. Samuel is entering the final year of his deal and is not happy that the franchise has failed to offer an improved contract.

Bayless took to his Twitter account and expressed his desire for Jerry Jones to sign the receiver, but added that Dallas now can't as too much of the salary cap has been taken by Dak Prescott.

On this subject, Bayless wrote:

"Hey, Jerry Jones, why not offer your first and a couple of your fifth rounders for Deebo? He would change your life. Oh, that's right, you spent way too much of your cap on Dak, and Deebo wants beyond-Tyreek $$$."

Bayless does have a point, as the Cowboys are a little hamstrung by Prescott's four year, $160 million deal with $125 million guaranteed.

Could Samuel help the Cowboys?

Adding a receiver such as Samuel to the Dallas offense would only bring about good things. However, as Bayless points out, he will want some serious money.

Tyreek Hill's deal with the Dolphins is four years at $120 million, and it is expected that the 49ers receiver will want at least that. Dallas cannot afford such a hefty price tag, given that they have already traded away Amari Cooper and released Randy Gregory just to get back below the salary cap.

As we know, Jerry Jones is a master manipulator of the salary cap, so it would not be beyond the billionaire owner to work something out.

Dallas could do with a player who could be used in multiple ways and is equally as devastating. Samuel boasted incredible stats last season with San Francisco, finishing with 1,405 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns and also 365 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns.

That would surely help the Dallas offense, given Ezekiel Elliott's recent troubles and the fact that the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper. By adding Samuel, they could solve two problems with one player.

His injury history will likely deter some teams as he has been injured several times early in his career. But make no mistake, when Samuel is on the field, he can single-handedly win games of football and that is an enticing prospect for any team.

