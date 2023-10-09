Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered a beatdown against the San Francisco 49ers. After making their Week 5 contest close at 14-7, the Niners opened the floodgates of a rout. It wasn’t even close, as the Cowboys scored only three points since.

Prescott wasn’t at his best element during the game. He threw three interceptions, the second one to Fred Warner and the third to Oren Burks. However, it’s his first interception that had sports media personality and Cowboys fan Skip Bayless furious about his team’s quarterback.

Skip Bayless wants Dak Prescott out, Trey Lance in

As always, Skip Bayless was on top of every Dallas Cowboys game. However, he didn’t like what he saw from the team when they visited the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. The situation turned from bad to worst when Dak Prescott overthrew Brandin Cooks for what could have been a long gain.

Instead, that pass with a little over six minutes left in the third quarter went directly to 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. That sequence had Bayless tweeting:

“Might as well give Trey Lance a shot against his old team. Can't be any worse than this.”

Unfortunately, Lance was designated inactive for this game as an emergency quarterback. So much for knowing the 49ers’ offensive playbook with Lance in the fold. Since that interception, the 49ers scored 14 unanswered points.

Dak Prescott was eventually taken out of the game in the fourth quarter for Cooper Rush. By that time, only a fourth-quarter miracle could have helped the Cowboys turn things around.

Prescott finished the game with only 14 completions out of 24 attempts for 153 yards. He had a touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin in the second quarter.

The 49ers' ghost continues to haunt Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

This Week 5 Sunday Football Game was billed as a seismic showdown between two top NFC contenders. The fantastic performances of their elite defenses over the last four weeks also intensified the hype around this clash.

However, it was a one-sided affair in the third quarter. The Cowboys had no answer for George Kittle, who had three touchdown catches for 67 yards. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy outplayed Dak Prescott, finishing with 17 completions for 252 yards and four touchdowns.

As Purdy remains undefeated in the regular season, the 49ers continue dominating the Dallas Cowboys. This is their third consecutive victory against the NFC East squad, with the first two coming during the 2021 and 2022 NFC Playoffs.

Unfortunately, it’s back to the drawing board for Prescott and the Cowboys as they try to break the 49ers’ spell over them after this 42-10 beatdown.