Skip Bayless warns Cowboys against doubling down on $160,000,000 Dak Prescott contract after watching QB ‘stink’ in playoffs

Dak Prescott is reportedly seeking a new contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 NFL offseason. While he still has one year remaining on his current deal, he would apparently prefer not to play out that season without the added security of additional years on his contract. Many superstar players take this approach in negotiations, so it makes sense.

It's unclear at this point if owner Jerry Jones will give his quarterback the new deal he is seeking, but notorious Cowboys fan and controversial sports media personality Skip Bayless is against the idea. He explained during a recent episode of "Undisputed" that he wants to see a change in Dallas:

"I have seen enough of Dak Prescott. I have seen him three straight times in big playoff games, stink in all three games. The 49ers just said, 'Jimmy G is not good enough for us to achieve our goals.' You just go find somebody, you start over, you change your scenery, you change your luck, you start fresh with somebody else."

The last time Prescott signed a contract with the Cowboys, he set a new NFL record by receiving $160 million. He is rumored to be seeking another record-setting deal, but apparently, Skip Bayless believes the franchise would be better off using that money to go in a different direction with a new quarterback.

Bayless used the recent example of the San Francisco 49ers moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo despite him leading them to multiple playoff appearances and an NFC title. He explained that the 49ers made the bold move because their goal was to win a Super Bowl, and Garoppolo wasn't delivering it.

Considering Prescott's alarming playoff history, Bayless thinks the Cowboys should use a similar approach.

Dak Prescott's playoff record amid contract negotiations

Dak Prescott

In seven career postseason games, Dak Prescott has turned in an extremely disappointing 2-5 playoff record. He has never won multiple playoff games in any season of his career and has failed to help the Dallas Cowboys get any further than the divisional round.

Further contributing to his alarming trend, Prescott threw two interceptions against the Green Bay Packers in his most recent loss. This marked the first time in NFL history that a seven-seed defeated a two-seed during the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. It also dropped the Cowboys playoff record to 1-3 in the past three years.