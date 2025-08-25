"Isn't anybody else sick of it?" - Skip Bayless’ wife Ernestine blasts Taylor Swift media coverage after podcast debut on Travis Kelce's New Heights

Taylor Swift's appearance on the latest episode of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast has amassed plenty of views and drawn elated and excited reactions from her fans ever since it aired on August 13. However, not everyone is happy with the increased media attention and coverage - especially as the 2025 season looms.On Friday, Skip Bayless was joined by his wife Ernestine (nee Sclafani) to rant about the multi-platinum pop superstar. She said in a video:&quot;It's actually been nice that they haven't been over the place - they have been in their own way. But now it's gonna start again with, 'Oh my God, she's gonna be in every game. ...If they win, it's because of her; if they lose, it's because of her.' ...Isn't anybody else sick of it?&quot;This summer marks the longest that Swift and Kelce have been together ever since their relationship began in 2023. One source told Us Weekly that they had &quot;settled into a real rhythm&quot;, while another called the timing of their bonding time &quot;right&quot;:“Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis [so they could really] get to know each other. They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger. That common ground included their lifestyle choices. Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it’s very similar to Taylor’s.”Taylor Swift was &quot;very supportive&quot; of Chiefs' new ESPN docuseries, bares directorA day after Taylor Swift's viral New Heights appearance, ESPN premiered The Kingdom, a docuseries about the Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl dynasty.She is expected to prominently appear, having &quot;approved of her image and likeness&quot; - as director Kristen Lappas put it. She was also &quot;very supportive&quot; of the final product, even if the producing team decided against interviewing her. As Lara Krug, Chiefs chief marketing officer and chief operating officer of Foolish Club Studios, put it, the focus is on the team &quot;and the family&quot;:&quot;Now you see her in the way that I think is how she wanted to be seen, which is as a fan of the community.&quot;The Kingdom is available to stream on ESPN+.