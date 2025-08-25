  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Isn't anybody else sick of it?" - Skip Bayless’ wife Ernestine blasts Taylor Swift media coverage after podcast debut on Travis Kelce's New Heights

"Isn't anybody else sick of it?" - Skip Bayless’ wife Ernestine blasts Taylor Swift media coverage after podcast debut on Travis Kelce's New Heights

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 25, 2025 01:09 GMT
The Baylesses react to Tyalor Swift
The Baylesses react to Tyalor Swift's New Heights appearance - via GC/Getty and Instagram

Taylor Swift's appearance on the latest episode of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast has amassed plenty of views and drawn elated and excited reactions from her fans ever since it aired on August 13. However, not everyone is happy with the increased media attention and coverage - especially as the 2025 season looms.

Ad

On Friday, Skip Bayless was joined by his wife Ernestine (nee Sclafani) to rant about the multi-platinum pop superstar. She said in a video:

"It's actually been nice that they haven't been over the place - they have been in their own way. But now it's gonna start again with, 'Oh my God, she's gonna be in every game. ...If they win, it's because of her; if they lose, it's because of her.' ...Isn't anybody else sick of it?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This summer marks the longest that Swift and Kelce have been together ever since their relationship began in 2023. One source told Us Weekly that they had "settled into a real rhythm", while another called the timing of their bonding time "right":

“Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis [so they could really] get to know each other. They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger. That common ground included their lifestyle choices. Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it’s very similar to Taylor’s.”
Ad

Taylor Swift was "very supportive" of Chiefs' new ESPN docuseries, bares director

A day after Taylor Swift's viral New Heights appearance, ESPN premiered The Kingdom, a docuseries about the Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl dynasty.

She is expected to prominently appear, having "approved of her image and likeness" - as director Kristen Lappas put it. She was also "very supportive" of the final product, even if the producing team decided against interviewing her. As Lara Krug, Chiefs chief marketing officer and chief operating officer of Foolish Club Studios, put it, the focus is on the team "and the family":

Ad
"Now you see her in the way that I think is how she wanted to be seen, which is as a fan of the community."

The Kingdom is available to stream on ESPN+.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications